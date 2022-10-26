Orton Foundation $25,000 grant

Presenting the Orton Foundation $25,000 grant to the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation are, from left, Dillon Epp, property manager of Orton Plantation; Lynda Stanley, President and CEO of Dosher Hospital; Toni McAndrews, Dosher Foundation Development Specialist; Dr. Joe Pat Hatem, Dosher Emergency Department Medical Director; and Barbara Boland, board chair of the Dosher Hospital Foundation.

 

Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from the Orton Foundation, the North Carolina affiliate of The Moore Charitable Foundation. The funds will be allocated to the Emergency Department, which treats more than 13,000 patients per year and which has earned two national awards for providing high patient satisfaction.

Dosher will use the grant to purchase a Mindray Cardiac Patient Monitor. Adding an additional monitor enhances patient care and supports timely and accurate clinical assessment across the ER.