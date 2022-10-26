Presenting the Orton Foundation $25,000 grant to the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation are, from left, Dillon Epp, property manager of Orton Plantation; Lynda Stanley, President and CEO of Dosher Hospital; Toni McAndrews, Dosher Foundation Development Specialist; Dr. Joe Pat Hatem, Dosher Emergency Department Medical Director; and Barbara Boland, board chair of the Dosher Hospital Foundation.
Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from the Orton Foundation, the North Carolina affiliate of The Moore Charitable Foundation. The funds will be allocated to the Emergency Department, which treats more than 13,000 patients per year and which has earned two national awards for providing high patient satisfaction.
Dosher will use the grant to purchase a Mindray Cardiac Patient Monitor. Adding an additional monitor enhances patient care and supports timely and accurate clinical assessment across the ER.
The monitor is used as both a module and a transport monitor, ensuring a gap-free patient record from bedside to transport. Using the communication module, data from external devices such as ventilators, anesthesia machines and IV pumps can be viewed, stored and reported at point of care, further supporting a comprehensive health record that accompanies the patient throughout the entire care path.
“We are extremely grateful to the Orton Foundation for their generous support of the Dosher Emergency Department,” said Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley. “Every community needs an emergency department prepared to meet the critical needs of their patients, and one which is resourced with the people, equipment and technology that can provide the most positive outcomes. The nearly $245,000 in funds which have been awarded to us by the Orton Foundation over the last several years have enabled Dosher to make significant enhancements to the medical devices used in our emergency care workflow.”
“We are proud to continue our support of Dosher Memorial Hospital by helping to ensure that medial staff and patients have the necessary devices, equipment and technology they need as the leader in providing critical healthcare to residents of Brunswick County,” said Louis Bacon, Founder and Chairman of The Moore Charitable Foundation.
The Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation was established and began operating in March of 2010. The Foundation’s primary responsibility is to encourage a steady flow of funds to the hospital from individuals and organization within the hospital’s service area. These funds enable Dosher Hospital to continue providing its patients with the finest healthcare equipment, programs and services possible, as well as provide the resources necessary for construction expansion and remodeling projects.
For more information about the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation, call Antonette McAndrews, Foundation Development Specialist, 910-457-3936 or visit www.dosher.org.