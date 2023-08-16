Julianna Denoble and Annistyn Lezewski

Julianna Denoble, left, and Annistyn Lezewski struggle to keep their cardboard boat afloat during the D3 challenge, the Dutchman Dinghy Dash boat race Saturday. More photos from the event are in our Portfolio section and in our photo gallery online at www.stateportpilot.com. (Photo by Morgan Harper)

 

Oak Island Police Department’s second annual “Dutchman Dinghy Dash” Cardboard Boat Race on Saturday featured a little less sinking, a few more participants and plenty of laughs to go around.  

The “D3” challenge at Dutchman Creek Park attracted nearly two dozen men, women and children who were ready to take their chances on the open water in homemade boats constructed of nothing but cardboard, duct tape and glue. Lessons learned from a year ago helped a majority of the vessels complete the 400-foot round trip voyage, while others presented convincing cases for the “Best Sinking” award.