Julianna Denoble, left, and Annistyn Lezewski struggle to keep their cardboard boat afloat during the D3 challenge, the Dutchman Dinghy Dash boat race Saturday. More photos from the event are in our Portfolio section and in our photo gallery online at www.stateportpilot.com. (Photo by Morgan Harper)
Oak Island Police Department’s second annual “Dutchman Dinghy Dash” Cardboard Boat Race on Saturday featured a little less sinking, a few more participants and plenty of laughs to go around.
The “D3” challenge at Dutchman Creek Park attracted nearly two dozen men, women and children who were ready to take their chances on the open water in homemade boats constructed of nothing but cardboard, duct tape and glue. Lessons learned from a year ago helped a majority of the vessels complete the 400-foot round trip voyage, while others presented convincing cases for the “Best Sinking” award.
OIPD launched the D3 challenge in 2002 as a way to enhance its community outreach efforts. With a bigger crowd and a more competitive field returning for the second installment, OIPD Chief Charlie Morris said the initiative has exceeded his expectations.
“It’s a good event and a great opportunity for us to connect with the community, especially the kids,” Morris said. “These boats they build, the memories, will last a lifetime.
“This is just good fun, and an overall good time.”
‘Great for community morale’
Eleven two-passenger teams made up this year’s field to compete for first and second place in both youth and adult divisions. All five boats piloted by children successfully navigated the there-and-back, ring-the-bell course on Dutchman Creek, led by 12-year-olds Cameron Howard and Mason Price in Fishing Condition. The South Brunswick Middle School duo used a jon boat for inspiration, making sure to mount a cardboard replica of Howard’s dog, Hank, to the stern.
“Hank loves fishing with us,” said Howard. “We went with the Jon boat design because we thought it would float for a while. I was kind of confident on the way over here.”
Communication between the two helped them set a blistering pace early that stood up against some formidable opposition.
“We sat in the boat and decided which side we would paddle on,” Price said. “We had to paddle in sync most of the time. It was challenging. Paddling was super hard and it was hot, especially with the life jackets and helmets on.”
Max and Freedom Munson in Ferry to the Underworld, a boat that saw its share of action at D3, claimed second place in the youth division. Max Munson, 12, said the name was inspired from Greek mythology and the oval design was chosen because “it looked like it flew over water.”
Eight-year-old Freedom Munson earned the adoration of fans with a determined paddling effort despite her small frame.
“It’s wonderful turnout and this is great for community morale,” Oak Island Councilman Bill Craft said. “Way to go Oak Island.”
Kaylee Rudder, 11, and Dakota Burney, 9, took home the Best Design Award with their Batman-inspired dinghy. The dynamic duo sported classic Batman T-shirts while piloting a buoyant Batmobile.
“It feels good,” said Burney. “Batman is my favorite super hero.”
Rudder prefers Supergirl but, in the end, she deferred to the Caped Crusader.
“We started to tip a little early but it was fun,” Rudder said.
Ferry to the Underworld returned to Victory Lane in the adult division, only this time it was piloted by the sister team of Justice Munson, 14, and Aurora Munson, 12. Their teamwork was evident in what turned out to be one of the quicker laps of the event. Second place in the adult division was won by Zach Oliver and Drew Doty with the USS NW 10.
“It feels really exciting,” said Justice Munson. “I think we listened to one another and we able to work together.”
The Titanic Award for the most dramatic sinking of the day came to a pair of quality contenders.
In Training with Joey Lankford, a 45-year-old Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) student, and his daughter, Alexis Capell, threw their names in the hat early, as they failed to really leave port, going down in knee deep water about five feet from shore.
“We had too much weight in the back,” Lankford said. “We knew we were going to sink. We’re going for the ‘dramatic sinking award.’ We knew we weren’t going to be the fastest.
“It ain’t about the number of races you win, it’s about the time you spend and making memories.”
Win or lose, Capell simply enjoyed the time with her father.
“It means the world to me,” said Capell.
Daniel Chaffin and his son, Pax, faced adversity from the start as they forgot their paddles for Puffer, a long boat design with a dragon masthead. Puffer proved to be less than magical as it started taking on water shortly after leaving shore. The Chaffins nearly made it to the halfway point of the course before Puffer’s bow began to rise, triggering a cascade of calamity that led them to receive the Titanic Award.
“The back, I feel, was very flimsy,” Pax Chaffin, 12, said. “I was not confident that we would make it. If we were going to lose, we had to get the Titanic Award.”
Daniel Chaffin accepted his fate early and instead focused on what mattered the most.
“It was thrilling for me,” said Daniel Chaffin. “Pax just brought something to the team that wouldn’t be there if he wasn’t with me. It was a great time.”
Oak Island Fire Department’s entry, led by Chris Dunham and David Wagoner from Oak Island Fire Department, took home the Best First Responder Award.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Island Water Rescue, N.C. Wildlife and the Coast Guard joined OIFD and OIPD at the event.