Caswell Beach Town Manager Joseph Pierce wanted to surprise Mayor Deborah Ahlers Monday afternoon but he needed a reason to get her down to town hall. He decided to put out a notice that a possible quorum of the board of commissioners might be present in hopes of getting her to stop by.

Ahlers, who currently is undergoing medical treatments that forced her to temporarily step aside from her mayoral responsibilities earlier in August, wasn’t exactly feeling up to it. As 4 p.m. drew closer, Ahlers made the decision to go.