Caswell Beach Town Manager Joseph Pierce wanted to surprise Mayor Deborah Ahlers Monday afternoon but he needed a reason to get her down to town hall. He decided to put out a notice that a possible quorum of the board of commissioners might be present in hopes of getting her to stop by.
Ahlers, who currently is undergoing medical treatments that forced her to temporarily step aside from her mayoral responsibilities earlier in August, wasn’t exactly feeling up to it. As 4 p.m. drew closer, Ahlers made the decision to go.
“At first, I didn’t think I could do this,” Ahlers said. “But I thought, ‘Let’s see if I can get up and get dressed.’ I did that and I thought, ‘OK, we’ll go over for a few minutes.’”
Ahlers arrived at town hall to find a room full of honorary guests who were ready to share in the secret that got her there. Rep. Charlie Miller, standing alongside Sen. Bill Rabon and District Court Judge Jason Disbrow, presented Ahlers with the honorary “Order of the Longleaf Pine,” the state’s highest award granted by Gov. Roy Cooper.
“I’m glad I didn’t call Joe and say, ‘I can’t get out of bed,’” said Ahlers. “I would’ve missed this, and I am so honored to receive it. I can’t believe it.”
Miller, who along with Rabon and Disbrow wrote letters to the governor’s office recommending the award for Ahlers, read the award aloud.
“Deborah is a wonderful lady,” Miller said. “Deborah is one of those mayors that calls and when she does, I always listen. She always has something very important that has to be done. She has done a great job of putting this town on the map.”
“This is very deserving,” said Rabon. “She has really put the effort in and has done it right.”
In addition to the community service in Caswell Beach, Disbrow thanked Ahlers for her work with his wife, Kristie Disbrow, and Matthews Ministry in Oak Island.
“She is one of the most special people that I know,” Disbrow said of Ahlers. “This award was made for people like her who do so much for her community. She has been my wife’s right-hand gal with Matthew’s Ministry, and I’m happy to be a part of this today.”
Caswell Beach commissioners, family members and local residents also attended the award presentation and shared their congratulations as Ahlers was credited with always putting Caswell Beach – and its citizens – first.
“We don’t always agree, but I can’t thank you enough for all that you’ve done for Caswell Beach,” said resident Martha O’Neill. “You are just the biggest champion and supporter of us, and it makes a huge difference to live in a place where you know the mayor loves the place as much as you do.”
Ahlers refused to take all the credit for Caswell Beach’s successes.
“We all work together and we always have, which is why we are what we are,” Ahlers said. “If we didn’t have our Caswell Beach family, we wouldn’t be what we are.”
Ahlers is about halfway through her treatments and said she is “feeling pretty good.” Mayor Pro Tempore George Kassler is serving as mayor in her absence.