Sea turtle conservation experts train new volunteers on how and when to deploy lawn edging and sand grooming to make life easier for hatchlings on Caswell Beach. This nest near Oak Island Pier also served as a point of education for crowds of visitors during the Independence Day weekend.
As Caswell Beach celebrated the state’s first hatch of the year on Tuesday, turtle protectors along the south Brunswick Coast are noting a strong season for nesting and the need to relocate only a handful of nests.
On June 30, seasoned Caswell volunteers trained new volunteers how to line and prepare nests ready to hatch. Now, they are in full gear for the season, with 75 nests at Caswell alone.
Oak Island has documented 104 nests as of Tuesday, and green edging has been installed at eight or nine, said Greg Bell of Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program. “We’re having a strong year and we’re still two or three weeks away from the end of the laying season,” he said.
Thirty-three of the Caswell Beach Sea Turtle Protection Program attended the June 30 training, and the group includes 119 volunteers, said director Jamie Lloyd. Most turtles that nest in the Carolinas are loggerheads; they noted that one nest at Caswell this season was laid by a leatherback, the largest of the ocean reptiles.
Predation hasn’t been a major problem this year, although about 33 eggs were taken from a nest from one night, Lloyd said.
The larger concerns are holes in the sand, and cabanas and other gear left on the strand overnight, which can trap or entangle nesting mothers.
The point of the training exercise was to show new volunteers how to properly prepare the nesting area for hatchlings, especially if there are not people around to keep watch. The volunteers groom the sand and place green lawn edging along what amounts to a runway to the water. This helps steer newly hatched turtles to the ocean, instead of toward the dunes or artificial lights at houses or streets.
“You get to see beautiful sunsets and the stars,” said volunteer Gail Burr. “You make friendships, and then you get to see the beauty of the turtles hatching.”
On Bald Head Island, scientists have recorded 110 nests. The statewide count, as of Tuesday, was 1,326 nests.