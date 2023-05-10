Gymnast Gabrielle McCullough won four gold medals last month at the state meet.
McCullough, a South Brunswick freshman who trains at Cape Fear Gymnastics in Southport, competed Saturday in the USA Gymnastics Region 8 Xcel Championships at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“The HUGE accomplishment is that at regionals, she will represent the state of North Carolina as a member of their team,” Cape Fear Gymnastics director Alex Holcomb said. “We can’t wait to share what she accomplished.”
Before that, McCullough competed against other gymnasts in her division in the Xcel USA Gymnastics North Carolina Platinum State Championships April 14-16 at Wake Tech in Raleigh.
McCullough won four state championships. She tied for first in the vault (9.475). She was solo first in the beam (9.600). She was solo first in her favorite event, the floor (9.550). She was the all-around champion (37.850).
She qualified for regionals by making a top-eight all-round score of 37.850. She was in competition against all other platinum-level gymnasts from any age division (248 gymnasts).
McCullough began taking classes at Cape Fear Gymnastics in 2016 at age 8. She has been coached by Holcomb and Hannah Kohut.
“She is the only original member standing since we started the CFG team in 2017,” Holcomb said, “and her loyalty, dedication and work ethic are unmatched. Her practice schedule runs year round but is challenging with volleyball and soccer. She always gets her gym time in one way or another. She is very driven.”
McCullough holds record scores at Cape Fear Gymnastics in gold competition — vault (9.75), all-around (37.950) — and in platinum competition — vault (9.525), bars (9.4), beam (9.6), floor (9.65), all-around (37.85).
But after six years of competition, she is leaving the sport. Her goal is to attend the University of North Carolina.
“She is very academically focused regardless of how many sports she is involved in,” Holcomb said. “She is always kind and humble despite her many accomplishments.”