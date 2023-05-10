Gabrielle McCullough

Gabrielle McCullough, a South Brunswick freshman who trains at Cape Fear Gymnastics in Southport, won four gold medals, including all-around, in the recent USA Gymnastics state meet.

 

McCullough, a South Brunswick freshman who trains at Cape Fear Gymnastics in Southport, competed Saturday in the USA Gymnastics Region 8 Xcel Championships at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.