The 2022 Youth Business Fair was hosted by the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee and sponsored by Novant Health on Nov. 19.
Young entrepreneurs from the area set up shop in The Brunswick Center at Southport which was buzzing with pre-holiday shopping spirit as it took place concurrently with the center’s holiday craft fair.
This year’s Youth Business Fair was highlighted by Bryant’s Blade, Max’s Snax, Café de Paris, Marsh Wood, Nolan’s Stem Gifts and Surf and Sand Slimes.
Bryant Babson, a nine-year-old Union Elementary School student, sold hand-painted wooden swords, while brothers Max and Nolan Zeuschner presented very different products and Desiree Thompson and Camille Nichols filled the hallways with the smell of French cuisine.
“This is the chamber’s way of celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit in every age,” said Karen Sphar, executive vice president of the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce. “We did our first one in 2019 and haven’t had one since because of Covid. This is our first year back, and the kids have been amazing.”
The young entrepreneurs began working on their businesses in early October. They attended two workshops led by Jay Schach of SeaGrass Consulting, where they learn how to not only focus on an idea but who to target their product towards. Schach, along with their families, encouraged and inspired them as they made decisions in regard to their products, capital, inventory and manufacturing, marketing, and their 90-second sales pitch.
“You only have a minute or two in a setting like this to make a sale,” said Schach, chairman of the fair. “I like seeing them finding out that they have an actual product that people want. It’s more about getting them to understand that while they like their product, what the actual value is to someone else.”
Entrepreneurs often present a much more expansive selection by the time the fair rolls around than what was originally intended.
“We talk a lot about pivoting,” said Schach. “The students came in with original ideas and then expanded during the workshops.”
Café de Paris was a good example of pivoting: after starting off with cookies and coffee, Cafe de Paris ended up also offering quiche, Belgian waffles and macaroons.
“We have a French cafe,” Thompson, a 13-year-old homeschooler, said. “We decided that if people like France and couldn’t go, then we would bring it to them.”
Parents were limited in helping their children, particularly on the day of the fair. Max Zeuschner, 11, was attending his fourth fair as a young entrepreneur while his brother, Nolan, 9, made his first solo appearance. Max offered several baked items, including chocolate chip cookies from a family recipe and hot chocolate buns. Nolan, on the other hand, made 25 stick catapults that worked perfectly for small pet treats and marshmallows.
“I think it’s great,” said their mother, Heather Zeuschner. “(Max) comes up with something different every time. It’s been a good learning and social experience and they have such a good time.”
For the fair, Jack Gregory, 12, had collected peculiar shaped drift wood from marshes to sell and found himself restocking his table several times.
“The idea just kind of came to me,” said Gregory. “My mom is interested in it and I think it’s pretty cool.
“I was thinking of being an entrepreneur when I grow up and this has been a good lesson.”
The entries were judged by Chamber President Jeffrey Stites and Jay Schach.