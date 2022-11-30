Max's Snax

Max Zeuschner, 11, opened up shop with Max’s Snax. It was his fourth time at the fair. Photo by Eliot Duke.

The 2022 Youth Business Fair was hosted by the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee and sponsored by Novant Health on Nov. 19.

Young entrepreneurs from the area set up shop in The Brunswick Center at Southport which was buzzing with pre-holiday shopping spirit as it took place concurrently with the center’s holiday craft fair.