Photos by Morgan Harper
Retired Southport Parks and Recreation Director Joe Medlin is honored at the Opening Day for Southport-Oak Island Dixie Youth Baseball. (Photo by Morgan Harper)
Joe Medlin headed to the ballpark Saturday for Dixie Youth Baseball’s opening day ceremonies, like he has done for decades.
But when he arrived this time, Medlin was told the organization wanted to honor him for his years of dedication to kids in the community by presenting him with a plaque just before the first pitch.
It brought tears to his eyes.
“I didn’t know any of this was going to happen,” said Medlin, who served as Southport Parks and Recreation director for 18 years before he retired in 2002. He helped organize youth baseball games at the old Stevens Park before games moved to Smithville District Park, where he rarely misses an opening day.
“When we first started there were only two teams, one in Southport and one in Shallotte,” recalled Medlin. “We played each other to death.”
Southport-Oak Island Dixie Youth Baseball has expanded, along with the facilities. Numerous teams took the field throughout the day Saturday to begin the spring season. Medlin said it has been wonderful to see how the county park facilities and youth league have grown over the years to serve more kids.
“His dedication to youth sports of Southport-Oak Island goes unmatched,” stated S-OI Dixie Youth Baseball spokesperson Kimberly Yates Carrillo in presenting the plaque to Medlin on Saturday.
Carrillo said Medlin will forever be a member of the S-OI Dixie Youth Baseball family.
Another special guest was honored by S-OI Dixie Youth on Saturday when he delivered the ceremonial first pitch to kick off the 2023 season.
Paul Gangarossa, 14, approached the pitcher’s mound on crutches but used his experience as a past Dixie Youth Baseball player to deliver a strike to home plate in an emotional return to the field.
Gangarossa has battled his way back from serious injuries after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle Jan. 1 on River Road, not far from the entrance to Smithville District Park. The teen suffered a fractured skull and leg, spent time in the intensive care unit and has undergone several surgeries.
A person has been charged in that case and is awaiting trial.