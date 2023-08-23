Ten-year-old Noah Isley wasn’t back on dry land long before he was already telling his first fish story.
Sitting in his wheelchair on a deck at Morningstar Marina in Southport, the Jamestown, N.C. boy offered a short tale about a big fish he reeled into the boat.
“The fish was like, this long,” he said, holding his hands about two feet apart, “and it had teeth and it does bite.”
Noah, who wasn’t bitten, didn’t know what kind of a fish it was. What he does know, though, was he had an awful lot of fun at the eighth annual North Carolina Sea Fishing Event, organized by the United Special Sportsman Alliance (USSA).
The USSA is a nonprofit charity that specializes in sending critically ill and disabled youth and disabled veterans on free outdoor adventures of their dreams. Since USSA’s inception in 2000, it has granted over 19,000 wishes, said Brigid O’Donoghue, the USSA chairman of the board, chief executive officer and founder.
The fishing event has been a success story. “It’s been amazing, simply amazing,” O’Donoghue said.
‘My favorite day of the year’
Fifty-one young people ages six through 21 with permanent disabilities and life-threatening illnesses joined their families at Morningstar Marina Aug. 15 for a morning full of free fishing. Altogether, 33 families and 53 parents joined the young anglers on 31 boats captained by people like Scott Blevins, who volunteered their time and services.
“This is my favorite day of the year. It is,” Blevins said. “I fish a lot and I’m relatively good at it, so it’s good for me to go and to extend something that I love and I’m relatively good at to other people that might not have the opportunity to do so on as much of a basis as I do.”
Having the world smile on you
Among those wearing the yellow USSA T-shirts and working with rod and reel was Noah, who was born with spina bifida.
“It’s been a learning experience with him, but it’s a powerful one,” said his mother, Angela Brigman. The two were joined by Noah’s aunt, Teresa Tingler, who caught a baby shark. They were all onboard Capt. Cane Faircloth’s boat, Lollie Raja.
Faircloth, who lives in Holden Beach, was assisted by his first mate and 14-year-old daughter, Bella. He has taken part in all eight of these fishing events, and they hold a special significance for him.
“I had a brother who had spina bifida and I know how much he loved fishing and he didn’t get the opportunity a whole lot to go, so the fact that we can give somebody else an opportunity is good with us,” he said.
“We look forward to it every year,” he continued. “It’s an annual tradition for us … build your chi, you know what I mean? The world will smile on you a little more.”
‘Amazing experience’
Noah had quite an experience. For one thing, he saw an alligator. His reaction in one word: “Scary.” For another, he caught a lot of fish: red drum, flounder, croaker, black drum, and bait fish.
On a day when an excessive heat alert was in place, the refreshing breezes were greatly welcomed.
“That little boy fished for how long, three hours straight?” Faircloth said. “Yeah, we caught a lot of fish. He was grinding, too, and he was in the back of the boat, like in the sun. We just kept him hydrated and he just kept fishing.”
“We’ve had some sick, sick children in the boat before,” he continued. “We’ve had kids with terminally ill cancer with IVs, you know, that couldn’t really stay out there. He probably fished the hardest of anybody I ever fished with. I’m telling you, this guy grinded. He tore it up.”
Brigman said, “This is definitely going to happen again. It was an amazing experience.”
Family has an ‘absolute blast’
Carla Gunderson, 21, of Wendell, N.C., took part in last year’s event. This year she, along with her parents, Nancy and Ron Chilton, were last-minute substitutes.
“It’s terrific,” Ron Chilton said. “We had a blast, an absolute blast.”
It wasn’t difficult to tell that Carla enjoyed herself. She danced and sang while onboard Blevins’ boat, Sea Squirrel.
“My favorite part was every time we would run up from one spot to another, she was singing and dancing, so I guess she was having a pretty good time,” said Blevins.
Gunderson has autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, apraxia and hypotonia, said Nancy Chilton. Her first language was sign language.
Gunderson said she caught fish, notably a black drum and a speckled trout.
City, fire department, opens its hearts
O’Donoghue raved about how Southport opened its hearts to the young anglers. The Southport Fire Department hosted a meet-and-greet dinner for them the night before the fishing event and then grilled lunch for them after they returned to the dock from fishing.
“A lot of these children have disabilities and life-threatening illnesses, and when the captains get to know them, every captain takes them on their boat as their own family, and that’s what’s so neat about it,” said O’Donoghue.
Said Faircloth, “Our industry loves to give back like this … that’s what I’ve learned in life. If you’ll volunteer to do things like this, giving up your heart, it will come back to you tenfold.”
Blevins said to him the great value of the event “is showing the kids that people in general … strangers they never met before … care about them and they care about their well-being, and they care about showing them something that they love and sharing that with the kids.”
