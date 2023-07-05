Classical Charter Schools of Southport (CCSS) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 22 for its brand new auditorium and gymnasium.
Baker Mitchell, the school’s founder, joined Headmaster William Stidham on stage to officially mark the opening of the 15,000-square foot multi-purpose facility, built by McKinley Building Corporation out of Wilmington. The ceremony capped a busy year for CCSS that also saw the campus add three middle school buildings.
“I’ve been excited for this building ever since I saw the first hole dug in the ground,” Stidman said. “It gives us an opportunity to celebrate the successes of our children. They handed over the keys to us today and we’ll be able to host a lot of events in here, and celebrate a lot of successes.”
Mitchell started the first of what is now four Classical Charter Schools in 2000 after retiring to the area from Houston, Texas. The other three schools are located in Leland, Wilmington and Whiteville.
The Southport campus opened in 2014 and offered kindergarten through third grade. Fourth and fifth grade followed a few years later, and eighth grade is scheduled to begin this fall. More than 2,700 students attend school at the four CCSS campuses.
“Being a charter school, we receive no facility funding from the state,” said Mitchell. “We’ve had to scratch up our own facility funding to put a gymnasium together. It means we’re being successful at attracting the parents who recognize what a charter can be.”
Selling municipal bonds for the facility generated much of the funding for the $2.7 million project. While much of the competition among students is geared towards academic challenges, Stidham said there are plans for each school to have its own facility and basketball team. Southport and Wilmington already have new gymnasiums, and the Leland and Whiteville campuses are expected to join them.
“We’re going to be developing sports teams to compete against each other,” Stidham said. “It will also help our middle schoolers who will be going to campuses that have sports.”