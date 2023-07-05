Classical Charter Schools of Southport (CCSS) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 22 for its brand new auditorium and gymnasium.

Baker Mitchell, the school’s founder, joined Headmaster William Stidham on stage to officially mark the opening of the 15,000-square foot multi-purpose facility, built by McKinley Building Corporation out of Wilmington. The ceremony capped a busy year for CCSS that also saw the campus add three middle school buildings.

