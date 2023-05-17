Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff held an open house May 3 to discuss the 2022 safety performance of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant in Southport.
The twin-unit Brunswick plant is operated by Duke Energy. NRC staff met with the public in the Brunswick Energy and Education Center, but very few people attended the presentation that included a good report.
NRC resident inspectors and other specialists from the NRC Region II office in Atlanta perform inspections at the Brunswick Plant during the calendar year.
They concluded that the Brunswick Plant operated safely in 2022 and all inspection findings and performance indicators were rated as “green,” or of very low safety significance.
“As a result, the plant remains under the NRC’s normal level of oversight, which entails thousands of hours of inspection each year,” a NRC news release states.
The NRC Reactor Oversight Process uses color-coded inspection findings and indicators to measure plant performance. The colors start at green and increase to white, yellow or red, commensurate with the safety significance of the issues involved.
Inspection findings or performance indicators with more than very low safety significance trigger increased NRC oversight. That is not the case for the Brunswick Plant, which will remain under a normal schedule through December 2024.
The Brunswick Plant’s annual NRC assessment letter also states the plant’s performance during the most recent quarter was of the “highest performance category,” because all inspection findings had very low safety significance.
The NRC concluded that overall performance at the Brunswick Plant “preserved public health and safety” in 2022.