Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff set up displays and answered questions from the public during an open house May 3 at the Brunswick Nuclear Plant in Southport. (Photo by Terry Pope)

 

Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff held an open house May 3 to discuss the 2022 safety performance of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant in Southport.

The twin-unit Brunswick plant is operated by Duke Energy. NRC staff met with the public in the Brunswick Energy and Education Center, but very few people attended the presentation that included a good report.

