Oak Island is moving forward with a mural program that could one day be part of a public art trail through town.
Oak Island Economic Development Coordinator Hallie Willis recommended the program to town council at its July meeting with a detailed step-by-step plan of where the murals would be located, who would paint them, and how they could fit into a bigger cultural picture.
“A public art mural program would enrich the cultural fabric of the town, boost tourism and contribute to a more vibrant and connected community,” Willis told council.
The first step in creating a mural program, said Willis, is scouting locations across the island and getting in touch with the respective property owners. Staff would work with commercial and business property owners to identify sites for potential murals, taking into consideration how much public access the location has and the type of material of which the wall is made.
“We can really pick the best locations,” said Willis. “In my thinking, the more community- based (the mural) is it would go on more of the public facing walls. The things that are commissioned will be in the more highly visible areas.”
Oak Island staff will work with local art organizations on community workshops to engage in conversations and activities that lead to new ideas for themes of potential murals. Willis also wants to know what residents would like to see from the murals, and gather as much information as possible early in the process.
“We’d like to do some really fun and exciting community engagement events,” Willis said. “This ideally would be to gather all of that at one time in the beginning and then hopefully we can pull more than one project out of these ideas.”
Willis recommended the creation of a small group of staff and stakeholders to manage the projects. A group of three to five members would make decisions about the artists, budget, contracts and timelines. Community input will guide the muralists and who create the designs, Willis said, and artists would be presented the themes and ideas collected from public input sessions.
“The mural design is done by the artists with experience of translating complex and nuanced ideas into visual images that will work well as a mural,” said Willis. “We can see what they’re going to do before they start painting.”
Once a design is approved, the artist will create and schedule a timeline to paint and complete the mural. The town could complete murals in a variety of ways, Willis said, including a paint-by-numbers wall where residents work together on a design. The town also could choose to hire a professional.
“We could do different projects within that range,” said Willis.
As part of the program, Oak Island will celebrate each mural with a public unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony that brings the community together. As the number of murals grows the plan is to create a story map, using ArcGIS, of Oak Island’s public art that would be available on the town’s website.
“It would all be in one place and accessible to residents and tourists,” said Willis. “This would be a really nice way to create a trail.”
Councilmember John Bach recommended connecting the public art map with a greenway project that also would highlight local parks.
“Because we have so many public parks, that would be a good initial starting point,” Bach said. “Some of the parks are distinctive unto themselves right now, but others not so much. Creating the art trail is a very good idea.”
Willis said murals wouldn’t necessarily need to be permanent either: some designs could be painted onto panels that are then placed onto walls, a move that also would open up more location possibilities.
“In just driving around and looking at walls, I think we might be limited on the perfect wall,” said Willis. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be painted on the wall. Panels may allow us to get it into more unique places that may have more of an impact.”
Mayor Liz White said that panels could then be auctioned off for charity after their public display days are over.
Council unanimously approved the creation of the program.