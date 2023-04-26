St. James Fire Department (SJFD) held a dedication ceremony Sunday afternoon to honor past, present and future volunteers who selflessly serve the community.
SJFD unveiled its “Garden of Honor” on April 23 in a lot next door to Station No. 1, giving meaning to a circular sidewalk that, up until a few months ago, served no particular purpose. When trees came down inside the circle last August, Mike Kiel, president of the SJFD Board of Directors, saw the act of nature as an incentive to embark on garden project.
“We had this vision that we needed to do something special with this area,” Kiel said.
The garden’s theme was dethree safety agencies inside St. James: fire, EMS and fire police. A triangle monument sits in the center of the sidewalk circle, with each side honoring all of the volunteers who have served in those agencies over the years.
“As important as past members are to the prior success of the department, current members that are here today continue to respond to all of the calls that come in,” said Kiel. “We wanted to recognize the members of the department who serve this community every day.”
In 2022 St. James EMS responded to more than 1,000 calls, with volunteers also answering 986 fire police and 250 fire calls. Creating a place to recognize the all-volunteer community was an easy decision, said former chief John Dahill said,
“It is just wonderful to honor those people who started this thing 20-some years ago, and will continue to do so,” Dahill said. “This was nothing but a poison ivy patch with a sidewalk. These guys put in so much work and sweat equity, it’s unbelievable. The only thing we knew was that this was our property. It was being wasted and we decided to do something good with it.”
The garden also features a smaller water fountain memorial that was dedicated in honor of Walle Johansen, a former SJFD volunteer and Board of Directors member. Johansen’s wife, Phyllis, was on hand for the dedication and said her husband had formed a real bond with the people at the department. Walle, who served with the department for 17 years after moving to St. James in 2000, passed away last July.
“The camaraderie and the dedication is real,” said Phyllis Johansen. “It’s not hype. It’s for real. I’m overwhelmed and very pleased. He would’ve been also.”
Kiel said the park costed approximately $20,000 and was paid for using funding both from department donations and monies that were allocated by the board of directors to develop the site.