St. James Fire Department (SJFD) held a dedication ceremony Sunday afternoon to honor past, present and future volunteers who selflessly serve the community.

SJFD unveiled its “Garden of Honor” on April 23 in a lot next door to Station No. 1, giving meaning to a circular sidewalk that, up until a few months ago, served no particular purpose. When trees came down inside the circle last August, Mike Kiel, president of the SJFD Board of Directors, saw the act of nature as an incentive to embark on garden project.