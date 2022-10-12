Peer Fishin' at Ocean Crest

Operation North State’s (ONS) Peer Fishin’ Festival will return to Oak Island’s Ocean Crest Pier Monday through Friday, October 17-21. While king mackerel have grabbed the headlines this week, this annual fall fishing event promises a good time for wounded veterans, their caretakers, volunteers and the public who would like to join in on the fun.

The event is a way to give back to those who have given their all for the country. Volunteers are encouraged to participate, and organizers would appreciate donations of food, beverages and prizes.

