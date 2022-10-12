Operation North State’s (ONS) Peer Fishin’ Festival will return to Oak Island’s Ocean Crest Pier Monday through Friday, October 17-21. While king mackerel have grabbed the headlines this week, this annual fall fishing event promises a good time for wounded veterans, their caretakers, volunteers and the public who would like to join in on the fun.
The event is a way to give back to those who have given their all for the country. Volunteers are encouraged to participate, and organizers would appreciate donations of food, beverages and prizes.
“We’re there for fellowship,” said ONS founder Terry Synder. “Catching fish is good too … We started out as a one-day event; now we’re up to five days. We’re so glad it’s growing.”
Oak Island Fire and Police departments are expected to send multiple helpers and provide lunch for participants. On Friday, Oak Island Town Manager David Kelly is slated to prepare his award-winning barbecue for participants.
Snyder said he expects 95 veterans and their companions for the event. Most are staying at least two or three nights, thanks to discounted rooms offered by local motels.
“Everything is really coming together,” he said. The biggest need Synder identified was for what he called “pier mates,” experienced anglers with gear who can guide participants with the nuances of fishing at Oak Island.
Synder said he was grateful for the support of the residents and the Ocean Crest Pier staff, and invites the public to be a part of the event.
Anglers will participate from 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, rain or shine. To register, email mailbox@operationnorthstate.com. For specific questions, call 800-406-3459 or 336-764-5967.
The pier is at 1409 East Beach Drive and there is public parking on site and at the adjacent beach access area.
The event is free to veterans and their families or caretakers. Lunch will be served daily; no alcohol is allowed.