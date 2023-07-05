Dig this: Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson historic site in Winnabow was one of the areas where the seeds of the American revolution were sewn.
It was there, in a serene setting among the beautiful woods and alongside the idyllic Cape Fear River, that the fires of revolution began to burn as far back as the mid-1700s.
Evidence of that was found in 2019 when a cufflink was unearthed on the site in an area that was believed to have been where a tavern once stood. This wasn’t just any cufflink, though. It’s believed to be a seditious cufflink.
What at first looked like a dirty pebble was revealed, when cleaned, to be a blue glass cufflink with the inscription “WILKES AND LIBERTY 45.” Dr. Charlie Ewen, an East Carolina University professor of anthropology, said the cufflink dates back to the 1760s.
‘We had no idea what to expect’
“WILKES AND LIBERTY 45” referred to John Wilkes, a member of the British Parliament at the time who spoke out in support of free speech and independence for the American colonies. The number “45” refers to issue 45 of the periodical “The North Briton,” in which Wilkes criticized King George III’s policies.
“He was arrested for treason, thrown in jail, goes to trial and is acquitted because he is a member of parliament and he’s allowed to do that sort of thing,” Ewen said. “So that made him a hero to those who opposed foreign policies, and people were shouting, ‘Wilkes and liberty 45!’ They were putting that ‘Wilkes and liberty’ on bowls and stuff.
“But we found a cufflink that had ‘WILKES AND LIBERTY 45.’ So imagine that. Here we’re in a backwater town in colonial America that didn’t like the king, the Stamp Act (of 1765) and stuff like that, and you got this guy with a seditious cufflink on, sitting in a bar, talking bad about the government, just like today.”
Discovery of the cufflink came a year after Dr. Matt Harrup, an East Carolina University adjunct professor, noticed anomalies at the site through the use of ground penetrating radar.
“Most of the archaeology of Brunswick Town, the foundations are visible, so to go down without knowing what’s there, we had no idea what to expect,” Harrup said. “Was it a house? We had no idea.”
What was later found was the brick foundation of a tavern that is not on a 1769 map. The tavern probably burned down before then, said Harrup. A coin and a wine seal that both had 1766 dates on them suggest the tavern was in place until at least then.
Artifacts show how life was lived
These findings were uncovered by work done by the East Carolina University archaeological field school offered by the university’s anthropology department. Nine undergraduate students (eight from East Carolina and one from Campbell University) have been working on an archaeological excavation at the site of the former tavern since mid-May as part of a five-week summer session.
The dimensions of the work site are 50x25 feet. The students have dug down about five feet. The top of the foundation was over one foot below ground level.
The students toil in what was believed to have been a storage area underneath the tavern. Soil is placed in buckets and lifted up to be sifted in search of items that will be collected for further study at East Carolina’s archaeology lab.
The amount of bottles, drinkware and pipe stems made it clear that a tavern once stood there. In 2019, excavators found 3,084 pipe stems just from the southern half of the dig alone, said Addison Siemon, an East Carolina masters graduate assistant running the field school.
Among the artifacts found: liquor bottles, pipes, pipe bowls, pins, buttons, wine seals associated with people who were anti-British, a glass bottle seal, barrel taps, keys, ceramics, thimbles and an Indian arrowhead.
“It does tell us how they lived,” Ewen said. “It tells us even at a place as remote as Brunswick Town, they were getting Chinese and Japanese porcelain. They had a direct trade with England, so they were still hooked into the whole world system. I think all these artifacts are like a tangible link to the past.”
‘You really grow to love this stuff’
Stephen Johnson, 47, who had been in the retail business for 20 years before deciding to return to school last year at East Carolina, said, “For sure, the pieces that we are finding seem to be a little higher end, so I think the tavern might have been a little fancier.”
Archaeology is about discovery and Johnson made a discovery himself: he loves this sort of work. So, he changed his major from history to anthropology.
“I just love the history of it,” Johnson said last Wednesday morning when the field school held an open house for visitors to the site. “Being able to hold something that has some historical value to it is just amazing.”
The remains of another former tavern is nearby, with a potential third one in the area too, said Harrup.
Taverns were a big part of colonial life. Not only were they places to drink and socialize, but they were meeting places to talk politics, business, and even settle legal matters. “This is where a lot of public work got done,” said Ewen.
“I didn’t think I’d be so interested in colonial stuff when I first started being in archaeology, but you really grow to love this stuff, even the minutiae because what you’re really seeing is a glimpse into the daily life of people who lived, and they’re not that different from us,” Siemon said. “There’s a tavern here and there’s still the same types of activities going on in Greenville today.”
And there’s much more to find.
“There are buildings everywhere around here that you don’t see,” Siemon said. “I mean, this was a bustling place, lots of activity. It’s what you think of when you think of a port town.”
‘We just scratched the surface on it’
Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson is rich in history. Brunswick was razed by the British in 1776 and never rebuilt. Fort Anderson served as part of the Confederates’ Cape Fear River defenses during the Civil War.
“It’s a fascinating spot, and as much as we have done and as much as archaeology has happened here, it’s still a very small percentage of what’s out there,” Harrup said. “There’s a lot left to be found.”
Ewen likes to tell his class that an archaeological dig is like a crime scene: Historians are the detectives taking depositions and the archaeologists are the crime scene investigators looking at the physical evidence.
Cameron Bumgarner, 18, who recently completed his freshman year at East Carolina, is the youngest student working on the project.
“This has been amazing,” said Bumgarner, who changed his major from biology to anthropology after taking one of Ewen’s classes. “It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done. I never thought I’d be doing something like this. The artifacts, just finding the cool little things that haven’t been touched for hundreds of years makes it all worthwhile. Just seeing the foundation itself makes it 10 times better.”
The field school program has been doing this sort of work every summer for over 25 years, with financial help from The National Society of Colonial Dames of America helping to cover housing costs for the students, said Ewen.
“This really is like excavating the heart of Brunswick Town,” he said. “We just scratched the surface on it. There’s so much more left to do.”