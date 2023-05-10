Oak Island marked Arbor Day April 28 with tree planting, environmental education and a half-day of fellowship at Bill Smith Park.
Narrowly dodging rainstorms, volunteers and town staff put around 30 South Brunswick High School students to work planting a half-dozen live oaks along the park’s main entrance.
Tree Peace OKI offered educational handouts and seedlings for adoption to attendees. Carolina Candelera, coordinator for the event, showed students how to measure tree girth and height with simple tools and talked about the importance of trees to the environment. Students also cleaned up litter around the park grounds.
Lee Maxwell with the Environmental Advisory Committee set up shop with a rain barrel and information on ways to reduce stormwater pollution by cultivating “Smart Yards.” (details are online at oakislandnc.gov).
Mary Ellen Rogers of Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter brought Benson, a barred owl whose wing injuries were too severe for release back in to the wild. The bird will join the ranks of others at Sea Biscuit used for education.
Rogers also released a mourning dove that was hurt but had recovered.
Mayor Liz White greeted the crowd, thanked volunteers and mentioned the importance of trees not just to the natural environment, but also to the mental health and well-being of people. The mayor also presented a Tree City Hero Award to Harrison Cable and his family for adopting a live oak planted by the town.