Motivation is motivation, whether it be for people or horses. In the case of the two horses that pranced about Taylor Field Park in Southport on July 2, motivation was some grain mixed with some with Fruity Pebbles.
Lauryn Zepeda, a trick horse trainer who lives in Bolivia, calls it “positive reinforcement.” That is the method she has used successfully to train horses.
Zepeda found that the positive reinforcement from clicker training worked, but it wasn’t practical to use a hand clicker. So she switched to a verbal cue, tweaked the method and developed a program she calls “clicks of confidence.” Seven years ago it evolved into a show, with her traveling with her horses and doing demonstrations.
She recently did nine shows in Raleigh and on July 2, Zepeda put on shows as part of the North Carolina Fourth of July Festival in Southport. “Clicks of Confidence” was the inaugural event to be held at Taylor Field Park, which was used for several years as space for vendors to park before officially opening as a park earlier this year.
The star attractions, of course, were the two horses, a white BLM Mustang named Gringo and a black Friesian from Canada named Darik.
Gringo is about 17 years old, “which isn’t that old considering my first (horse) is 34 and still alive,” said Zepeda. She believes Darik is eight years old. Both horses are males.
While Zepeda has more horses at home, she said these two are her “go-to” horses.
“Gringo has been doing this for about … oh my goodness, maybe six years now, and Darik … he’s been trained for three years, but he really didn’t join the show (until) about a year and a half ago,” said Zepeda, who was assisted for the Southport show by her husband, Adrian, and Johanna Ortiz of Southport.
But what Darik may lack in experience he makes up for in enthusiasm.
“He’s very excited,” Zepeda said before the first show on July 2. “He doesn’t know quite as much as (Gringo), but he’s super enthusiastic to be doing this.”
In fact, she said, “These guys love their job.”
Once the show began Zepeda put the horses, one at a time, through a series of tricks and maneuvers. She had them make faces to the crowd which delighted the spectators, walk sideways and backwards, swing hula hoops over their heads, sit down and lay down. Gringo even kicked a large ball as if he was a soccer player.
In keeping with the patriotic holiday spirit, Zepeda wore a red, white and blue shirt and earrings with red, white and blue stars and stripes. The two horses sported red, white and blue hair extensions and Gringo wore red, white and blue flag boots.
“I just like to showcase what they’re willing to do by being asked,” Zepeda said. “Just giving them the rewards, giving them the opportunity to actually think, make some choices. And we’re going to showcase some things today that maybe you wouldn’t think a horse would normally do. And you got to put in perspective that they’re in a strange place. They’ve never been here before. There’s a lot of strange people, a lot of strange noises.”
And so Fruity Pebbles were added to the grain to sweeten the deal.
“They’re kind of like kids,” Zepeda said. “Once they know they’re getting something for doing a good job, they get really into it.”
Not only did Zepeda have a good time, but her four-legged equine friends seemed to be enjoying themselves, too.
“This is what we do at home,” Zepeda said. “We’re playing. To them it’s not a show, it’s just another play day, which is a lot of fun.”