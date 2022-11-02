Each year thousands of people wander through the Southport Wooden Boat Show (SWBS) viewing the gorgeous works of wooden boat craftsmen. I’m sure many dream of one day owning one and maybe even dream bigger of actually building one. Meet a man who’s taken his dream to reality, Dean Dosher.
Dean is a native of Southport who now resides in Holden Beach/Varnamtown. Dean and his brother Don grew up watching wooden boats being built for commercial fishing. Don built a number of wooden boats over the years, including Folly Girl, a regular exhibitor at the SWBS.
A few years ago, Dean embarked on the journey of building a traditional ‘Down East’ style boat out of cypress, with a round stern and a hunter-style cabin. There were no plans or kits for his 36-foot long, 12-foot beam vessel with a 3-foot draft, just techniques that have been handed down for generations in our area. It started in his back yard.
In July 2018 the journey came to completion as Dean launched his dream Ramona, named after his wife. This vessel is now a part of our region’s maritime history and may quite possibly be the last such wooden boat built in this area.
But in fact, the journey continues on as Dean and Ramona will now begin to provide tours and history lessons of the Lockwood Folly River and our local fishing industry. Come to the Southport Wooden Boat Show Saturday November 6th in the Old Yacht Basin in Southport from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and meet Dean and Ramona.
Schedule of Events
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Wooden boats on exhibit: Moore Street, Caswell Avenue, and in-water at the docks of Fishy-Fishy (in-water boats on exhibit until 3:30 p.m.)
• Wooden boat building demonstration (CFCC): Walter Adkins and students will demonstrate a variety of techniques used for building wooden boats.
• Raffle tickets on sale at information booths.
• A Taste of Cape Fear tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.
• Ship’s Store: Official SWBS posters, hats, and T-shirts
• Poster Contest winning artist, Sidney Godwin will be available to sign his posters in a tent next to the Ship’s store.
• Model Boats, Photo Exhibits, and displays in the Duke Energy Maritime Pavilion.
• Maritime-related non-profits available to provide information to the public.
• Vendors dispersed throughout the event venue Maritime Displays, Music, Talks & Demonstrations.
Demonstrations:
• 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Boat Skills Virtual Trainer, Maritime Heritage Pavilion.
• 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Potter’s Seafood “Shrimping in Southport”
Displays:
• Banner on the Shrimping Industry in Southport.
• SWBS Videos and photo displays shown at the NC Maritime Museum in Southport.
• Boat Models of the Cape Fear Region.
• Nautical Knots interactive display.
Music
• Shanty Singers: 10:30 – 11:30 and 1:30-2:30; will be roaming throughout the show
• Bluegrass Music: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.; will perform near the Taste of Cape Fear food tent
Maritime Tents
• Southport Sail and Power Squadron
• US Coast Guard Auxiliary
• Children’s Activities, designed for all ages are free
• NC Maritime Museum, Southport: Build your own wooden sailboat, decorate, and race it.
• NC Underwater Archaeology: See wet artifacts under conservation from the Lower Cape Fear all from different time periods.
• NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher Outreach Program Exhibit and Hands-on Activities: Activities and information on water quality and healthy wetland habitats.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Taste of the Cape Fear
• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Returning by popular demand: shrimp boil, seafood chowder and shrimp and grits. All $5 a bowl.
• 10:15 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Tours on the Cape Fear
• Departs from The Mullet. Purchase tickets at Information Booth #2 at the end of Moore St.
• Launch Times: 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 2 p.m.
• Price: $5 per person (all ages)
• Southport Boat Rentals feature Captains Robert Frankenfield and Eli Bostic
4 – 4:30 p.m. Awards
• 2 p.m. Last call to cast your ballot for “Best of Show”
People’s Choice Award
• 4 to 4:30 p.m. Wooden Boat Awards Presentation at corner of N. Caswell & W Moore by Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem
• Raffle Prize winners announced
Taste of Cape Fear
‘A Taste of Cape Fear’ will feature Chef Craig Blanks of the Frying Pan Restaurant in Southport’s iconic Old Yacht Basin. To continue his tradition of providing excellent Southern cooking, Craig is offering a Steam Pot (a.k.a. Frogmore Stew) with shrimp, potatoes, corn, andouille sausage, etc. His award-winning Seafood Chowder and delicious Shrimp & Grits are returning to satisfy everyone’s expectation to eat seafood in a coastal fishing village.
Proceeds from the Taste of Cape Fear benefit the annual Southport Wooden Boat Show.
Learn how to dock a boat
How would you like to dock a boat without getting on the water? Just visit the Duke Energy Education Pavilion. You’ll have an opportunity to “virtually” maneuver the “Boston Whaler Dauntless 200” on a lake as you approach other boats in meeting, crossing, and overtaking situations.
This will be a fun experience for all ages. The three screens give a realistic view as boats and the shoreline pass down the left and right screens. The center screen shows you an actual Mercury outboard throttle, trim controls, and steering wheel that will allow you to approach and dock your “boat.” There is a working tachometer and speedometer to help manage boat speed. There’s also a working compass to guide you around the lake. The screen will show the dock that the virtual boat is approaching for a landing.
The Southport Wooden Boat Show has partnered with the United States Power Squadron Southport Chapter to bring you this Boating Skills Virtual Trainer. The training unit is funded by a grant from the U.S. Coast Guard. Supporting partners include Brunswick Marine Corporation, BoatUS Foundation, Mercury Marine, Boston Whaler and the National Safe Boating Council.
Boat raffle
Courtesy of Master Boat Builder Dean Herring, we will display and raffle a beautiful Walt Simmons (of Duck Trap Designs), Express Wherry Wooden Hull. Number one of one, built by Dean himself in 2018, this beautiful boat is constructed of 1/4 inch, Okume marine plywood with full mahogany welts, Shaw and Tenny bronze outrigger oar brackets, cross thwart and footrest, and comes with a set of standard 7-foot 6-inch oars made by Brush Creek Yachts, a full zip up cover for car port or outdoor storage, and double paddles, as the boat is currently configured for standard rowing but can easily be set up to be double paddled.
This boat is 15-feet long, by 36-inches wide, and LWL is less than 14 feet (so no title is required). Also included is a fully titled, Chesapeake Light Craft SUT250-SCLC all aluminum trailer. This beautiful boat will be awarded to the lucky Raffle winner on Saturday, 11/5/22 at the beautiful Southport Yacht Basin”