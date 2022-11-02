Each year thousands of people wander through the Southport Wooden Boat Show (SWBS) viewing the gorgeous works of wooden boat craftsmen. I’m sure many dream of one day owning one and maybe even dream bigger of actually building one. Meet a man who’s taken his dream to reality, Dean Dosher.

Dean is a native of Southport who now resides in Holden Beach/Varnamtown. Dean and his brother Don grew up watching wooden boats being built for commercial fishing. Don built a number of wooden boats over the years, including Folly Girl, a regular exhibitor at the SWBS.