St. James held its second environmental fair last week, keeping the focus on residents’ interests. Organizers put energy at the center of this year’s fair, inviting speakers from Duke Energy and Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC) to offer insight into the day-to-day operations of the nuclear power plant and ways to prepare for major storm events. More than two dozen exhibitors set up shop inside the St. James Community Center on Sept. 21 and presented a wide array of informational material and displays.
“It was a big step forward from what we did last year, which was a great start to begin with,” said Taylor Ryan, St. James Conservancy president. “We’re very pleased.”
Ryan said organizers reached out following the inaugural fair to see what the public wanted this time around.
“There is a lot happening in the energy world and, after interviewing people in our community, we found this was most meaning to them.” said Ryan.
Josh Winslow, BEMC CEO/General Manager, kicked off the speaker presentations discussing different ways his company prepares for major storm events. He also talked about BEMC’s best environmental practices before taking questions from attendees. Jay Ratliff, Plant Manager of Duke Energy Brunswick nuclear plant, took attendees through a virtual tour of his facility, detailing the strict security protocols and the sheer amount of power produced by nuclear energy. North American Land Trust Biogeographer Williams Gandy and Steven W. Carter, President of North American Land Trust, offered insight into the complicated dynamics of land trusts, particularly how it relates to St. James.
“I think we need to look at maybe bringing these speakers back in a few years for an update,” Ryan said.
Organizations and companies presenting exhibits included Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter, Audubon North Carolina, The Garden Club of St. James, North Carolina Coastal Federation, Oak Island Beach Preservation Society Inc., Caswell Beach Turtle Watch, Brunswick County Master Gardeners Volunteers, the Town of St. James Firewise Committee, Brunswick County Computers 4 Kids, King Tides, St. James CARES and the St. James POA Ponds Committee.
The presence of the St.James Conservancy marked one of the biggest differences from 2021. The organization came into existence over the past year, placing even more emphasis on St. James’ efforts to protect the local environment. Mayor Jean Toner and former St. James Councilman Jeff Mount, one of the conservancy’s founding members, helped get the first fair off the ground and played an active role in the 2022 edition.
“The speakers were fantastic this year,” said Toner. “I think they were very on point for what our residents would be interested in. I talked to Jeff (Mount) about how we were handling this year and he said he would get some help from the conservancy, which is a newly formed organization that is obviously concerned about environmental issues. We didn’t have as much to do this year.”
Toner expressed slight disappointment with the turnout on a beautiful fall day, and said some changes to increase attendance may be introduced going forward.
“It’s hard to compete with golf and tennis and nice weather,” Toner said. “We did a great deal of publicity on it. We’re going to sit down and talk about what else we could possibly do to publicize the event because we want people to come out.”
The St. James Conservancy will continue its Speaker Series in the coming weeks and its latest reef-building effort is scheduled for Nov. 3.