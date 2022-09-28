St. James held its second environmental fair last week, keeping the focus on residents’ interests. Organizers put energy at the center of this year’s fair, inviting speakers from Duke Energy and Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC) to offer insight into the day-to-day operations of the nuclear power plant and ways to prepare for major storm events. More than two dozen exhibitors set up shop inside the St. James Community Center on Sept. 21 and presented a wide array of informational material and displays.

“It was a big step forward from what we did last year, which was a great start to begin with,” said Taylor Ryan, St. James Conservancy president. “We’re very pleased.”