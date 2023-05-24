National Travel and Tourism Week was celebrated May 7-13. Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the importance of the travel and tourism industry to the community with its second annual Ice Cream Social at the Pole Barn at Dorsett Farm on May 9.
The business community along with local government officials were invited to attend a social which featured treats from Sweetreat Ice Cream Parlor and Sunset Slush Italian Ice, sponsored by Duke Energy.
Chamber of Commerce President Jeffrey Stites introduced Hugh Fosbury, the Chamber’s Vice President of Tourism, who introduced a new chamber educational initiative titled “Tourism Counts: What Tourism Does for Me.” This initiative is founded upon the five pillars of a healthy community and tourism economy – infrastructure, community partnerships, environment, jobs and taxes.
Speakers for each pillar talked about their own personal stories, relating benefits of tourism for the residents of the area.
Karen Brake of Margaret Rudd & Associates Inc. Realtors, introduced a video of Margaret Rudd Bishop, the company’s founder and president, who shared her memories of raising a family here prior to a robust tourism economy. She talked about lack of infrastructure and being forced to go to Wilmington for essential services and of life before there was a second bridge to Oak Island. She also recounted how the chamber did a media blitz along I-40 when the section from Raleigh to Wilmington was completed in 1990.
Lynda Stanley, Dosher Memorial Hospital President and CEO, discussed community partnerships as it relates to the tourism industry. She stressed the importance of population increases when seeking federal, state and private funding for non-profits, municipalities and the medical community – on expansion of services like the new 8,000-square-foot Emergency Department complex Dosher plans to build.
Desiree Bridge of Bald Head Island Conservancy spoke about the environmental education opportunities and the importance of spreading the message about environmental protection to those not familiar with living at the coast.
Cindy Capps of Rusty Hooks Dockside Grill talked about the number of families tourism supports like hers – who live, play and work in our community. She talked about the importance of tourism to the 4,900 people employed in Brunswick County’s tourism industry and the $191.9 million in payroll.
She compared tourism impacts of Harnett County, which compares to Brunswick County in year-round population. In 2021, Harnett County visitor spending for food and beverage was $37 million compared to Brunswick County’s $301 million. This converts to more restaurants that may be enjoyed by our residents year-round.
Melaney Bullock of Oak Island Accommodations spoke about accommodations taxes, which is a 3%-6% tax paid in addition to the state sales tax of 6.75% on the nightly/weekly rate. Accommodations taxes stay local. The Town of Oak Island collects $4.6 million annually in accommodations tax and spends it on beach access and bulkhead repairs, porta-johns at a number beach accesses and beach nourishment.
In Southport, $228,932 is collected in accommodations taxes and spent on the operation of the Fort Johnston-Southport Museum and Visitors Center and support for special events. The Town of Caswell Beach is budgeted to collect $231,365 and will spend it on maintenance of the beach access, parking facility and walkway repairs. Bald Head Island collects and expends over $2.2 million in accommodations taxes on beach nourishment.
The day of the chamber’s local celebration, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the North Carolina tourism economy reached its highest level ever with travelers spending more than $33.3 billion on trips to and within the state. The previous record of $29.22 billion was set in pre-pandemic 2019.
“Tourism is a vital economic force in our state supporting thousands of small businesses and hundreds of thousands of jobs,” Gov. Cooper said. “We can take pride that visitors see North Carolina as a diverse, inclusive and welcoming place and we all need to work to keep it that way.”
In Brunswick County, the 2021 figures show visitors spent $975.1 million in our community with $239.6 million in lodging, $301.3 million in food and beverage, $140.6 million in recreation, $92.7 million in retail and $200.8 million on transportation.
Concluding the event Fosbury stated, “For an attractive coastal destination like the Southport-Oak Island area, tourism and travel are essential in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating job opportunities, encouraging new businesses and elevating the quality of life for residents who enjoy the area every day.”