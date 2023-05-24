National Travel and Tourism Week was celebrated May 7-13. Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the importance of the travel and tourism industry to the community with its second annual Ice Cream Social at the Pole Barn at Dorsett Farm on May 9.

The business community along with local government officials were invited to attend a social which featured treats from Sweetreat Ice Cream Parlor and Sunset Slush Italian Ice, sponsored by Duke Energy.