World War II veteran Eugene Seiling celebrated his 97th birthday on Monday with a red, white and blue cake after friends at The Landings of Oak Island arranged a semi-secret party in his honor.
When Seiling arrived for lunch he found birthday cards waiting for him at his table, and staff led a rendition of “Happy Birthday” before presenting his celebratory cake.
Love for Oak Island
Seiling moved to The Landings of Oak Island last August and already has made friends who thought enough to celebrate his 97th birthday.
“He’s a really good guy,” said Frazier Crane, a friend and fellow resident.
Seiling transplanted to the area from Pennsylvania nearly six years ago in order to be closer to his daughter. The Seiling family vacationed at Oak Island for decades and the beach community eventually turned into a permanent home.
“The people here are very nice,” Seiling said. “Everyone is so hospitable. It’s a nice atmosphere.”
Seiling said his family used to come down to the island and rent a beach house.
“My son was married on the beach at Oak Island in 1988, and we’ve been coming ever since,” he explained.
The family loved spending time either on or at the water, and Seiling was able to pursue one his favorite hobbies: golf.
“I was an avid golfer,” said Seiling. “I played up until I was 94 and the only reason I quit playing was because of the virus. COVID put an end to my playing days. That’s one of the things we did when we came down here for our week’s vacation. We didn’t spend the whole time on the beach.
He said that up until this year, the weather was the biggest reason for moving to the coast. He says so far, this has been the coldest winter he’s seen here.
Memories come easy
Seiling was drafted in May 1944, and went on to spend more than two years as a Navy electrician during World War II. His main job was repairing damaged ports in European waters, including two in Germany - Bremen and Bremerhaven.
“We took them over and got them operating again,” Seiling said. “The Germans left the ports in pretty bad shape. We had to take them over and get them back in working order.”
Seiling returned from the war and embarked on teaching career that would span three decades. During his time in the Ligonier school district in Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh-native taught physical education and coached both football and track. Seiling retired in 1990.
“When I got back, I took off for about six months and decided to go to college,” said Seiling. “I went to Slippery Rock Teacher’s College and graduated in 1952. I taught physical education for 35 years and was in Ligonier for 30 of those years.”
In 1958 Seiling met his wife, Eleanor, after they were introduced through a friend of her sister. The two went onto to spend more than 60 years together. Eleanor passed away three years ago.
Seiling still gets around with the help of a walker, and can quickly rattle off dates from half a century ago.
His friends at the Landings of Oak Island will need to be a little sneakier if they hope to surprise Seiling for his 98th birthday party next year.