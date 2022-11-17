SBMS Good Neighbors

South Brunswick Middle School students honored with Good Neighbor award.

Twenty-two South Brunswick Middle School students were honored on November 4 for being “Good Neighbors” in their school and their communities. Honorees and their parents were invited to attend the award ceremony which took place in the school’s media center. Break-fast was shared while South Brunswick Middle School Principal Scott Dalton and guest speaker Deputy Willie McCray of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office shared what makes a good neighbor and why it is important.

Former student and current mentor McCray impressed upon the students the importance of being a good neighbor in all aspects of life. Teachers presented students with their awards and shared briefly why they were chosen to be honored. Students recog-nized were Kimie Craven, Noah Davis, River Faris, Kellan Fincher, Bella Freer, Corey Graham, Makenzie Inman, Ty-ler Johnson, Chloe Key, Sarah Lancaster, Emelia Malpass, Kadence Moore, Boston Olvey, Elias Perez-Joaquin, Alyssa Prince, Delani Reinhold, Brayden Roy, Braydon Sessa, Greyl-ian Sinatra Medina, Christian Turley, Joanna Welch, and Kyn-dal Young.