Twenty-two South Brunswick Middle School students were honored on November 4 for being “Good Neighbors” in their school and their communities. Honorees and their parents were invited to attend the award ceremony which took place in the school’s media center. Break-fast was shared while South Brunswick Middle School Principal Scott Dalton and guest speaker Deputy Willie McCray of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office shared what makes a good neighbor and why it is important.
Former student and current mentor McCray impressed upon the students the importance of being a good neighbor in all aspects of life. Teachers presented students with their awards and shared briefly why they were chosen to be honored. Students recog-nized were Kimie Craven, Noah Davis, River Faris, Kellan Fincher, Bella Freer, Corey Graham, Makenzie Inman, Ty-ler Johnson, Chloe Key, Sarah Lancaster, Emelia Malpass, Kadence Moore, Boston Olvey, Elias Perez-Joaquin, Alyssa Prince, Delani Reinhold, Brayden Roy, Braydon Sessa, Greyl-ian Sinatra Medina, Christian Turley, Joanna Welch, and Kyn-dal Young.
The Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with South Brunswick Middle School, holds the breakfast twice during each school year. Organizers thank event sponsors Dosher Memorial Hospital and McDonald’s of Southport.