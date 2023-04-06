Area churches and houses of worship are hosting special Easter Sunday services or programs. Following is a listing of the events submitted to The State Port Pilot.
First Baptist of BSL Easter schedule
On April 6, the First Baptist Church of Boiling Spring Lakes will celebrate Maundy Thursday with a service at 6 p.m. Child-care for new-borns through kindergarteners will be provided.
At sunrise (6:50 a.m.), on Easter Sunday, April 9, First Baptist Church of Boiling Spring Lakes will host a Sunrise Service at Spring Lake Park in Boiling Spring Lakes. The message will be delivered by Pastor Ron Allen.
Also on Easter Sunday, at 11 a.m. the church will celebrate Christ’s resurrection with an Easter Sunday service with a message of hope delivered by Pastor Ron Allen.
All are welcome to attend any or all of these events.
Ocean View Holy week services set
All are welcome to visit Ocean View United Methodist Church during Holy Week. The schedule is:
April 6: Maundy Thursday/Tenebrae Service with communion at 7 p.m.
April 7: Good Friday: The chapel will be open for prayer and meditation from 9 a.m. to noon. Pastor Jim Shaver (Ret.) will conduct a Good Friday Cross Walk beginning at 1 p.m. on the beach. Participatants should meet at the Oak Island Pier by the Womble Street access on the beach, rain or shine. Pastor Jim will carry a cross while reading Isaiah 52:13-53:12. Attendees are asked to wear black clothes to commemorate Jesus’ death on the cross.
April 9: Easter Sunday: services at 8 a.m. (traditional), 9:30 a.m. (contemporary with praise band), and 11 a.m. (spirited traditional with choir).
Ocean View will have a children’s egg hunt at noon, immediately following the 11 a.m. service. All are welcome to come for all or any portion of the Easter celebration!
Ocean View is located at 8400 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island.
Easter services at Bald Head Island
The Village Chapel of Bald Head Island will present a Holy Week Cantata titled “No Greater Love,” by Lani Smith on Maundy Thursday, April 6, at 5 p.m. The Chapel Choir, under the direction of Cindy Sellers, will be joined by several guest voices from the Sea Notes Choral Society. Soloists will include Deb Shumate, Robin Prak, Geoff Gersen and Tom Scribner. Dr. Rocky Rausch will lead the service.
The Easter Sunrise service on Bald Head Island will be held On Sunday, April 9, at 6:45 in the Village Chapel courtyard instead of the lighthouse grounds. The minister will be the Rev. Sam Kennedy, a Presbyterian and the Reformed University Fellowship Campus Minister at UNCW. Guest guitarist and Worship Leader Dan Hlebo from Wilmington will provide the music. There are benches available but attendees may wish to bring chairs, and bug spray is suggested.
Two Easter services will be held in the Village Chapel at 8:30 and 10 a.m., led by Rev. Kennedy. The Chapel Choir will sing joined by guest musicians. Inside seating is first come-first served. Sound will be piped to the courtyard for overflow attendees. Attendees may wish to bring chairs, and bug spray is suggested.
Come early to place flowers on the Cross in front of the Chapel, an annual tradition. Everyone is invited..
Saint Philip’s Holy Week/Easter events
The Saint Philip’s Episcopal Church, 205 East Moore Street in Southport, Holy Week and Easter service schedule is:
• Wednesday, April 5 – Tenebrae Service at 7 p.m.
• Thursday, April 6 – Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m.
• Friday, April 7 – Good Friday service at noon and 7 p.m.
• Saturday, April 8 – Holy Saturday service at 9 a.m. and Easter Vigil at 7 p.m.
• Sunday, April 9 - Easter Day services at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
For more information, call the church office at 910-457-5643.
Easter week at Southport Presbyterian
Southport Presbyterian Church has events lined up for Easter week.
A service of Communion and reflection on the Last Supper is planned for Maundy Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m.
On Good Friday, April 7, from noon to 1 p.m. the sanctuary will be open for a guided meditation on the cross.
At 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9, a Sunrise Service will take place at “The Landing at Southport,” a neighborhood by the river off East Moore Street. An Easter service is planned for 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Southport Presbyterian Church is located at 1025 East Moore Street, Southport.
For more information, visit southportpresbyterian.com or contact the church at 910-457-6811.
Beach Road Baptist Easter Services
All are welcome to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ at Beach Road Baptist Church, 4457 Flagship Ave SE, Southport.
Services will be held Sunday, April 9, at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Nursery and children’s programming will be available for the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services.
For more information, call the church at 910-457-0300.
Easter Sunrise at Fort Caswell
The Fort Caswell Easter Sunrise Service is scheduled for Sunday, April 9, with gates opening at 5:30 a.m. The service will begin at 6:30 a.m. by the waterfront next to the Smith Conference Building.
No pets are allowed.
Pastor Devon Varnam of Southport Baptist Church will speak and Worship Leaders will be Russell and Kristi Johnson.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket. In the event of rain, service will be held in Hatch Auditorium.
OIEPC Easter services scheduled
Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church (OIEPC) will hold a Maundy Thursday Communion Service, on Thursday evening, April 6 at 7 p.m.
The church will hold a traditional Easter morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.
OIEPC is located at 1503 East Oak Island Drive.
Southport Baptist Easter events
Southport Baptist Church, located at 200 North Howe Street, has Easter events scheduled beginning with Good Friday, April 7, when the church will show the film “The Passion of the Christ” at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
On Easter Sunday, April 9, come to Sunrise Service at Fort Caswell starting at 6:30 a.m. where Pastor Varnam will deliver the message.
Easter worship service will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary after Sunday school.
The Point services on Easter Sunday
The Point Church in Southport will host an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at 412 East Bay St. (down from Kingsley Pier, under the flagpole) and an Alpha & Omega Service at 1 p.m. at the Jaycee Building on Fodale Avenue.
Saint Peter egg hunt
Saint Peter Lutheran Church, 4843 Southport-Supply Road SE, will host an Easter Sunday egg hunt at 10 a.m.
Easter events at First Baptist of OKI
First Baptist Church of Oak Island has several events planned for Easter. On Friday, April 7, at noon there will be a Good Friday and Lord’s Supper Service at the church.
On Saturday, April 8, an Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the church.
On Sunday, April 9, at 6:30 a.m. an Easter Sunrise Service is planned at Ocean Crest Pier, 1409 East Beach Drive. Easter Service and Baptism will take place at the church at 11 a.m.
The church is located at 4608 E Oak Island Drive.
Trinity United Methodist Church services
Palm Sunday was celebrated April 2 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport. The special Maundy Thursday service on April 6 at 7 p.m. will be held in the main sanctuary. The Wykoff Orchestra and the Sanctuary Choir, conducted by Robert Marks, will present a Lenten Cantata titled ‘“Living Last Supper” by Ruth Elaine Schram. On Easter Sunday, April 9, there are three services; traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. will be in the sanctuary and the 9:30 a.m. contemporary service will be held in Murrow Hall. Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 209 East Nash Street in downtown Southport.