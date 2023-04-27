It was 6 a.m. on a Sunday morning and even though the sun wasn’t up, I was.
It was the day I’d be going flying with my friend, Doug Oakley who I’d met years ago through me covering Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) events. This day, we would be going on what I considered a fun trip.
I’d been told to arrive at Cape Fear Regional Jetport at 6:30 a.m. and when I got there I walked around the building and there was Doug saying, “Good morning!” He was ready to get on the runway, and so was I.
Once we hopped (I sort of climbed, actually) in to the plane we belted up, put on our headsets, and Doug told his GPS the location: Sumter, South Carolina.
Why, you’re probably asking, were we heading to Sumter on a Sunday morning before daybreak? I was accompanying Doug in his role as a Pilots N Paws volunteer and we were going to pick up seven dogs: one mama dog, her four puppies and two other puppies. Doug would take them to Tappahannock, Virginia, and there he’d meet another pilot who would take them to Sussex, New Jersey where they would find homes.
‘There’s no shortage of opportunities’
Doug, who lives on Bald Head Island, told me he’d slept in the airport terminal the night before. Getting off of the island that time of morning was impossible. The plane, a Cessna Cutlass 172rg, is owned by him and three other pilots in the area. The plane was built in 1981, but that’s the frame. The engine only has about 1,000 hours on it.
“Most people don’t fly enough solo,” he explained of the three sharing. “And very seldom do we run in to scheduling conflicts.”
Before we took off, Doug did a quick run down of things pilots do before takeoff - checking the engine was one of these things, and I’m thinking the most important - and he announced to the airport that we were departing.
Our plan, he said, was to fly at 2,500 feet.
“The higher we go, the more headwind there is,” said Doug. “There’s just not any reason to do that.”
Without headwind it would take us an hour and five minutes, and with wind it would be about an hour and 20 minutes.
At 6:58 a.m. we were up in the air and the sun was just beginning to rise.
We were flying through the friendly skies, with everything below us visible since it was a clear morning.
I wanted to find out about how Doug got in to flying - and flying animals. He got his pilot’s license in 2006.
“I learned late … in my 50s,” he said.
Doug said he had a friend who was taking flight classes, and that his friend’s instructor gave him a free lesson.
“I was hooked,” Doug said. “It’s such a feeling of freedom.”
I asked how often he flies and he told me, “Not often enough.”
“I try to every two weeks,” he said. “To keep from getting rusty, you need to get out.”
We talked about Pilots N Paws, which Doug described as a chatroom website. If you go to the site online it says it “is intended to be a meeting place for volunteers engaged in the valuable services of rescuing, sheltering and adopting animals, and volunteer pilots and plane owners willing to assist with animal transportation. The intent of Pilots N Paws is to provide an environment in which volunteers can come together and arrange or schedule rescue flights, overnight foster care or shelter, and all other related activities.”
Super cool, right? I think so too.
Doug signed up with the nonprofit around 2007, and said it was pretty easy to get involved.
“You sign up, you set parameters, you’ll get emails, you’ll get requests,” he told me. “Or, you go on the website and look, and map where trips are that you can help.”
Last year, Doug flew seven or eight rescue flights. Dogs, cats, turtles, birds, snakes, anything like that.
“You can do as many (flights) as you want to do,” he said. “There’s no shortage of opportunities.”
The organization doesn’t give assignments: it lets pilots choose their flights from flights that are needed at the time. Doug said weather is the big factor in transporting: 20-percent of flights have to be rescheduled.
“Three thousand pilots move dogs from kill shelters,” said Doug. Kill shelters.
“It’s kind of an odd combination of words, isn’t it?”
He also told me all of the expenses - plane fuel, landing fees, anything needed from beginning to end of the trips- come out of the pilot’s pocket.
“You can write it off,” said Doug, “but that’s not why you do it.”
‘It’s almost like they know you’re trying to help them’
As we flew along with lots of green land underneath us, Doug admitted that ground transport is more economical, but quickly said it’s not as quick: flying is faster.
“Those pups don’t need to be in a car for two days to go to New Jersey,” he stated. “And think about it: you stop at Holiday Inn with 14 dogs … no one wants you, but I understand.”
He then told me about the time he transported 14 dogs in his plane - the most he’s ever flown - and recalled that none of the 14 dogs barked or yapped. He said most animals are calm as soon as the wheels go up.
“It’s almost like they know you’re trying to help them.”
Doug said his most memorable trip had to be his first: which did make it unforgettable, because it was the inaugural, but because it was very special.
A sergeant was being sent to Afghanistan, and the soldier had a friend who lived in Washington who would look after his dog while he was deployed. This dog had to get all the way to the West Coast.
“He needed to get him to his friend,” said Doug.
Pilots N Paws put out the request, and Doug answered signed up for the first leg of the trip. He and his wife flew him to Kentucky, stopping over for the night in the mountains and spending the night with the dog.
There were four pilots involved,” he recalled. “And we got him there.”
Doug says his transports are about 50-percent puppies with their mothers.
“I get a little of their back stories,” he said. “The truth is, you don’t want too much of the back story.
“You don’t want to get attached to your passenger.”
That morning I noticed there were four carriers in the back of the plane, which Doug explained belong to him. Each pilot has their own carriers for the pets they transport.
“Every plane is different, so we know what fits,” Doug told me.
Most transports take place on weekends, he said, since most pilots are still working, and the animals come from foster homes to the pilots.
“They have the really hard job. They have to choose who gets pulled (to be transported),” Doug said.
He told me one of his pilot friends who lives in New York only transports older, sick, hurt, or abused dogs. His friend told him the reason he chooses these dogs is “these guys need a leg up, a helping hand,” and he’s there to give it to them.
‘You feel like you’re doing something good’
When we touched down at Sumter Airport it was 8 a.m. It’s a small airport, and not much was happening. We got out and walked inside the terminal where there was a little more action.
Two men were behind a counter, but more importantly there was a dog on a leash, two carriers and two crates.With them were their foster parents, Tricia Loya and Cindy Snowden and her husband, Bobby. The puppies were even more adorable than the photos Doug sent me a few days before we flew over to get them.
Tricia Loya was fostering two, named Owen and Ella, and Cindy Snowden and her husband had been fostering mom, Vivian, and her four puppies who were born on President’s Day: Lincoln, George, Zachary and Eleanor.
We weren’t on the ground for long - just enough time to exchange pleasantries and move the animals out to the plane, transfer them in to Doug’s carriers and in to the back of the plane and hit the road/runway. Vivian, the mother of four, wasn’t in a carrier for this leg of the trip. She would be behind me and Doug.
I got Loya and Snowden’s phone numbers to ask them a few questions since we were on a schedule to get the pups to Virginia, and we were headed up in the sky again.
The trip back to Southport (Doug was dropping me off since I had an event to photograph early that afternoon) didn’t seem as long, and he was right. Aside from one puppy who had a lot to say (and Tricia already said that it was a talker), the rest were quiet and calm for their very first plane ride. I spent a good amount of time with my pen down and my arm behind me, petting Vivian who was laying down.
Doug and I talked, mostly about the joy he gets out of volunteering his flying time.
“You feel like you’re doing something good,” Doug said. “You’re not burning fuel for the heck of it.”
When we arrived in Southport Vivian got out to stretch her legs while the plane was refueled and she also went inside with Doug to make a few friends. I was driven back over to the other side of the airport where my car was, and as the plane took off fellow EAA member Rich Largent, who had taken my seat in the plane and was accompanying Doug up to Tappahannock for the transfer of the dogs’ to their next plane up to New Jersey, waved bye to me.
It was a short trip but it was such a huge experience. How could it not even be 11 a.m.?
New homes and better opportunities
When I spoke with Cindy Snowden, I learned she works mostly with Safe and Sound Pet Rescue out of Wantage, New Jersey to get as many animals out of South Carolina as they can. She has worked with Pilots N Paws since she and her husband started fostering 10 years ago.
Karyn Adams, who runs Safe and Sound, got the Snowdens started with them. The couple also volunteers for legs of ground transport on weekends if they are needed.
Safe and Sound will scan shelter web sites and animal controls in South Carolina, and Cindy said saw that Vivian needed a place to have her babies, and Cindy’s home, her “puppy hotel,” was available.
Vivian came from the roadside in Orangeburg County. She was found with two other pregnant dogs.
“The rescuers there were able to get Vivian picked up, but the other two took off,” said Cindy.
If only they’d let themselves be caught too, I thought.
Cindy explained that she’s not with one specific rescue.
“I am a foster for any rescue in South Carolina that needs me, and I am not a rescue myself,” she said. “Only a foster.”
“I foster cats and kittens at times,” she said. “Especially pregnant mamas. So, I’m generally never without a foster, or 10! It is a continuous thing for me.”
Cindy said they’ve probably fostered over 200 to 275 dogs and puppies, including fostering for a local rescue if needed.
She does this because she loves animals. As someone who has five cats and three dogs - and miniature horses - of her own. She wants to help animals.
So does Tricia Loya, who works with Pawsitively Orangeburg, an organization that isn’t an in-take shelter, but provides volunteers who help animal groups in Orangeburg. She also works with For the Love of a Paw, a 501(c)3 working toward effective management of the domestic animal population in Orangeburg and Calhoun County through education, rescue, TNR (Trap, Neuter, & Release), and owner services
Ella and Owen were two puppies found under the Lone Star Barbecue Restaurant in Santee in Orangeburg County and were between two and three weeks old when Tricia got them from Jane Singh with For the Love of Paw. Tricia and her husband raised them until they reached eight weeks old, and were ready to move from foster to rescue and be adopted.
The Loyas became more involved with rescue this year and started fostering. Tricia said this is the second time her fosters have gone on a plane to find their new homes.
“We enjoy seeing them going and finding their new homes,” she said. “And better opportunities.”
Both Cindy and Tricia follow Safe and Sound on social media, and keep up with the status of their past fosters.
As of Tuesday, Vivian and her pups hadn’t found their forever homes, and neither have Owen and Ella.
But they now have the opportunity of being adopted that they didn’t have at one time, thanks to fosters like Cindy and Tricia and Safe and Sound, pilots like Doug, and Pilots N Paws that brings them all together.