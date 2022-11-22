Part-time resident Debbie Neel climbs aboard the new rescue boat acquired by Oak Island Water Rescue. The all-plastic-hulled craft is almost finished being tricked out with lights, GPS and sonar equipment.
Team members give station tours and accept donations during an open house. They also held a free raffle with items donated by local supporters.
Members of the Oak Island Water Rescue team hand out hot dogs and snacks to visitors.
This scannable QR code provides up to date information on rip and longshore current warnings.
Oak Island Water Rescue celebrated its 25th anniversary recently with an open house that drew scores of visitors for tours of the station, hands-on exploration of equipment and a hot dog lunch.
Members showed off their newly remodeled station, a job made mandatory by Hurricane Isaias, which swept through the building with several feet of seawater. The remodel has made the layout more convenient and added equipment lockers, all raised well off the floor in the event of another bad storm. The changes also make the offices and back areas more secure.
Members proudly showed off their new Whaley rescue boat, an all-plastic craft with a modified V-hull and a new 70 hp outboard engine. Made in the Netherlands, the boat has a sturdy drop-down door in the bow to make it easy to load a patient, or a patient on to a stretcher.
“You can take a sledgehammer to it and it won’t dent,” said Chief Pete Grendze. The sturdy craft, which replaces an old jon boat, can accommodate up to 10 people and has a two-phase, automatic drainage system.
Grendze said guests included John Verrecchia, who served as the team’s second chief.
For the first time in its history, the team has four new vehicles and three new rescue craft, including a hovercraft. Grendze said donors have been generous to the cause and the all-volunteer staff.
One visitor was part-time resident Debbie Neel, who said she enjoyed bringing her grandchildren to the station and they were fascinated by the boats and other equipment.
The full-time staff roster is up by four, to a total of 24 operational personnel and eight auxiliary members who mainly handle administration, finances and fundraising.
Grendze said the primary tasks this winter would be continued training and equipment maintenance.