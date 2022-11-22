Oak Island Water Rescue celebrated its 25th anniversary recently with an open house that drew scores of visitors for tours of the station, hands-on exploration of equipment and a hot dog lunch.

Members showed off their newly remodeled station, a job made mandatory by Hurricane Isaias, which swept through the building with several feet of seawater. The remodel has made the layout more convenient and added equipment lockers, all raised well off the floor in the event of another bad storm. The changes also make the offices and back areas more secure.

Tags

Recommended for you