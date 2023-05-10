Three local veterans from separate branches of the armed services had the experience of a lifetime April 29 when they shared a special trip to Washington D.C.
Oak Island resident Bill McCall and St. James residents Joe Kinzer and Mark Lieberman joined 72 other area veterans for a one-day, round trip excursion to the nation’s capital as guests of the annual Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area mission.
This year’s flight featured a pair of World War II veterans, seven Korean War veterans and 65 vets from the Vietnam and Cold War era, which included McCall, Kinzer and Lieberman.
All of the veterans were accompanied by Honor Flight Guardians, several of whom were area residents, whose responsibility is the safety of the veteran on the day of the trip – and enabling him/her to fully experience all that the Honor Flight offers.
Kinzer managed to have his son, Joe, serve as his Guardian that day.
“It was really nice,” said Kinzer. “I knew I wanted to get (Joe) to be my Guardian. He did a great job taking care of his old man.”
Over the course of 16 hours, the veterans sandwiched a whirlwind tour of nearly every historic monument the nation’s capital had to offer in between two patriotic send-offs from Wilmington and Reagan International airports, complete with bagpipes and water cannons.
Three buses transported 75 veterans, their Guardians, EMTs and volunteers across the District of Columbia as a tour guide pointed out all of the important sites along the way. The trip included stops at the WWII Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Vietnam Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial and the memorials for each branch of the armed services.
“It was fantastic,” said McCall, who served active duty in the Air Force from 1968-72. “I was just so impressed.”
Off to a moving start
Veterans needed to be at Wilmington International Airport by 6:30 a.m. for their 9 a.m. departure. Breakfast was available to them, and when it was time to board their American Airlines flight to D.C. there was a chorus of cheers from family, friends, military personnel and public officials.
Following the short flight up the East Coast the group arrived to a scene similar to the one they had just left in Wilmington, as fire trucks lined the Reagan International Airport tarmac, shooting sprays of water high into the air.
“As we were taxiing in, they were flying flags of all of the different service branches along our route,” McCall said. “When we deplaned, we were greeted by a group of volunteers and people from Washington who were part of the welcoming committee.
“It was well organized and everyone was so helpful.”
The tour of the city started at the World War II memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where the group watched the Changing of the Guard ceremony.
“Watching the Changing of the Guard is always a moving experience and ceremony,” said Kinzer.
Lieberman, whose father survived the Holocaust, said that being able to visit the WWII memorial was one of the more poignant moments of the trip for him.
“I was more than happy to serve my country in honor of (my father),” said Lieberman, adding that when he arrived at the World War II memorial, he teared up a bit.
“It was very moving for me,” he said.
Sharing stories
Visiting the Vietnam Memorial affected all three men in different and personal ways. McCall reflected on the reception he and other vets received when they arrived home from the war five decades ago compared to the day he was experiencing with Honor Flight. And, despite having seen many of the memorials before, sharing the experience with other veterans added new meaning to the sites.
“It was quite moving and much different than the homecoming that we had 50-plus years ago,” McCall said. “It’s always a little difficult being (at the memorials), but it was a good experience being there with other vets.”
Kinzer, who served two tours in Vietnam as part of his 39-year Army career, remembered wanting to change into civilian clothes as soon as he got home after returning home the last time.
Lieberman spent his time in they Navy during two brief tours in Vietnam, blowing up bridges as a deep sea demolitions expert. Lieberman received quite the surprise when he visited the Navy Memorial.
“We toured the memorial inside and it was very significant to me because there was a deep sea rig in there, and that was my profession,” Lieberman said. “I was a Navy deep sea diver who salvaged ships on demolition. The Vietnam Memorial, I have quite a few friends who got taken in that war, and I etched out some of their names. That was quite solemn for me.
“It was nice to be with the other vets and sharing stories as we went through the whole tour and the memorials. The view down the Washington Mall there, it was very moving to see that.”
Caring people
As the sun started to set, buses began heading back to Reagan International Airport for the trip home. Vets again were greeted and sent on their way by cheering crowds thanking them all for their service and offering them best wishes.
“It was an action packed trip,” said Kinzer. “To pack that much stuff in that short of time was just amazing. I can’t say enough about the volunteers who put it all together. It was first-rate. This was well done. It was a very, very caring bunch of people.”
But the day wasn’t over quite yet.
During the flight home each veteran received a folded, personalized American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol Building, a Challenge Coin from the airline, and an envelope stuffed with dozens of letters from family and friends.
“I got at least 90 letters,” McCall said.
The plane landed in Wilmington to another gathering of family and friends on hand to show their support, as well as Sen. Thom Tillis, Rep. David Rouzer, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, current active military personnel, and bagpipers.
“It was really a well-attended reception they had for us coming in,” Kinzer said. “I think they turned out the whole city of Wilmington. They got everybody out there to meet us.”
Fire engines also welcomed the plane as it taxied in with another water cannon salute.
“We got back and that was absolutely stunning,” said Lieberman. “There were about 400 people there, all lined up. There were children with their moms, and vets and the Navy ... Marines. There was cheering for about an hour nonstop. They did a stunning job.”
Veterans are selected annually to participate in the Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area (HFCFA) mission following an application process. HFCFA is an all-volunteer 501(c) organization that received official recognition from the national Honor Flight Network in 2020.
Lieberman said he would encourage every veteran who is eligible to take this trip of a lifetime.