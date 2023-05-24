John N. Smith Cemetery Restoration and Preservation Inc. and American Legion Bellamy Post 213 and Women’s Auxiliary will host a Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Southport on Monday, May 29. In case of inclement weather the ceremony will take place at the Bellamy Joyner Building on 9th Street.
The parade line will begin at 10 a.m. at the ILA Hall parking lot, located at 10th and Lord streets, with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. and proceed from 10th Street to Howe Street down to Leonard Street and turn left to end at John N. Smith Cemetery.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and is a grand community tradition that remembers and honors those who have served the community and nation.
Golf carts are encouraged to participate in the parade and those patriotically decorated will be recognized.
Groups wishing to participate in the parade and/or ceremony can call Lena Tobler at 910-363-5042, Edie Davis at 910-363-6615, or Emma Myles at 910-363-6916.
Oak Island
The Oak Island Memorial Day Observance will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the Oak Island VFW. The event will be held in drizzle or light rain, but will move inside for inclement weather.
The program will include the National Anthem, prayer, speeches, the hanging of memorial wreaths, Amazing Grace, closing remarks, and the playing of Taps.
Lunch and refreshments will be served at the conclusion.
This joint effort with VFW Auxiliary, American Legion, Oak Island Elks Lodge, and Cape Fear Blue Star Mothers is a new tradition bringing the nonprofit community together. All are invited.
St. James
St. James American Legion Post 543 will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29, in front of the Veterans Memorial at St. James Town Hall.
The ceremony will include guest speaker Admiral Karl Schultz, 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard (2018-2022) and the honoring of local Gold Star families. “Amazing Grace” will be played on the bagpipes, a memorial wreath placed at the Veterans Memorial, and “Taps” will be performed by the bugler.
Gold Star families who would like to be recognized and honored during this ceremony (or those who know of one) can notify Chaplain Francka at chuck28461@gmail.com.