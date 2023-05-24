Memorial Day

Memorial Day ceremonies are set for Southport, St. James and Oak Island for the Monday, May 29, holiday.

Southport

John N. Smith Cemetery Restoration and Preservation Inc. and American Legion Bellamy Post 213 and Women’s Auxiliary will host a Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Southport on Monday, May 29. In case of inclement weather the ceremony will take place at the Bellamy Joyner Building on 9th Street.