The City of Southport celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting for Taylor Field Park on Friday morning, culminating years of behind-the-scenes work and plenty of perseverance.

The fact that the new bathrooms at Taylor Field Park were cleared for public use literally an hour before the grand opening symbolized the ups and downs of the project that took years to complete. Southport Parks and Recreation Director Heather Hemphill battled through a global pandemic and repeated delays to finally be able to put together the park’s official opening.