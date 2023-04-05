The City of Southport celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting for Taylor Field Park on Friday morning, culminating years of behind-the-scenes work and plenty of perseverance.
The fact that the new bathrooms at Taylor Field Park were cleared for public use literally an hour before the grand opening symbolized the ups and downs of the project that took years to complete. Southport Parks and Recreation Director Heather Hemphill battled through a global pandemic and repeated delays to finally be able to put together the park’s official opening.
“It feels good,” Hemphill said. “I’m proud that it’s done and open. It has all worked out and the weather couldn’t be any better.
“It’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of hollering and crying. It’s been a team effort.”
History and memories
The ceremony featured a number of guest speakers.
“This is one of the greatest days in Southport, period,” Mayor Joe Pat Hatem told the crowd. “Having this beautiful park is such a great asset to our quality of life. There is no reason we’re not exercising in Southport now.”
Liz Fuller, president of the Southport Historical Society, provided some background information about who the park is named after – Jessie and Charles Edward Taylor. Jessie Stevens Taylor served as a Voluntary Weather Observer and Storm Warning Display Woman for over 60 years who also founded the Southport Woman’s Club. Ed Taylor served as Southport mayor and as a state legislator who helped bring the Wilmington, Brunswick and Southern Railroad to the city in 1911.
The Taylors’ great-granddaughter, Morgan Harper, talked about her father, Ed Taylor Harper, playing sports at Taylor Field as a child and in high school, and how he spent time there again a few years ago with his dog, Woody, and fellow Southport residents and their pets.
“There are so many people who were born and raised in Southport who have great memories of Taylor Field,” said Harper. “You don’t have to be born and raised here to enjoy Taylor Field, though, and I hope many more people will make wonderful memories here.”
Good health and wellness
The Harper family deeded the 4.72-acre tract of land at the end East Nash Street to the city in 2018, which enabled Southport to use it as part of a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant application. The project’s Phase 1 master plan was awarded to MGK Construction for $398,000 in 2022 and included an accessible .45 miles of paved walking trail, a picnic pavilion, restrooms, six exercise/fitness stations, a pair of dog parks, parking, improved lighting and landscaping and a multi-use open space.
Ginger Harper said it was important to her and her husband, Jimmy Harper, one of the Taylors’ grandchildren, that the land be used as Jessie Taylor envisioned.
“This is an absolute honor and I am thrilled to be here,” Ginger Harper said. “They planned many decades ago for the people of Southport to have some open space where they could enjoy good health and wellness. We were able to restart those plans that Jessie had many years ago.”
Future plans
With Phase 1 of the project completed, Hemphill said the focus will shift to an all-inclusive playground and an inter-connective boardwalk. The city recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Unlimited Play, a nonprofit organization that builds universally accessible playgrounds for children and their families. Hemphill said such a playground could cost as much as $800,000 and she is in the process of pursuing another PARTF grant to help with the funding. This particular grant, Hemphill said, could be up to $500,000.
“This is going to be a two to three year process,” said Hemphill. Southport Lions Club recently donated more than $8,000 to the playground initiative.
The next phase of the Taylor Field Park project also features a boardwalk that would connect to Lowe-White Park, located on Leonard Street.
Over the years, Taylor Field has been used for social activities including sporting events, rodeos, donkey softball, circuses, turkey shoots, drive-in movies and a place for dogs to play. Southport High School sports were played at Taylor Field, it was used in the film “Summer Catch,” and the city has utilized it for several purposes over the years.