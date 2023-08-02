The Clubs at St. James’ Executive Chef Peter Holderied was recently named winner of The Connect 23 Culinary Innovation Challenge, a unique competition that aims to connect and inspire Sodexo and Entegra chefs who understand the power of food.
Chef Peter’s “Taste of France” dish impressed competition judges, earning him the win and an all-expense paid trip to Nashville where he will present his dish on stage during the final round of the competition for an opportunity to win the grand prize, a trip to the Culinary Institute of America for a unique culinary experience. The final round presentation will take place at the Conference on August 22 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.
For the Culinary Innovation Challenge, Chef Peter was challenged to create a dish that celebrated authentic and delicious global flavors, is only 20% animal-based protein and has a total max cost of $4.50 per dish.
“What I created is a Herb De Provence spiced lentil cake with a frisee, radish and chive salad topped with a poached egg and finished with a lemon chive crème fraiche,” described Chef Peter. “This is a play/combination on two classic French dishes, ‘Salade Lyonnaise’ (Frisse salad with Lardons and a poached egg) and ‘Salade de Lentilles Du Puy’ (Puy lentil or green lentils salad). I turned the lentil salad into the lentil cake that I used for the base of the dish with the frisee and radish salad as the topper with the poached egg. I had to leave the lardons (thick cut bacon strips) which are traditional in the frisee salad out due to the restrictions of the competition. I added the radish for some spice and crispness. Radishes are very popular in France as a snack typically eaten with butter. This is why I named the dish ‘A Taste of France.’”
To be eligible for the Culinary Innovation Challenge, chefs needed to hold a culinary position in one of Entegra’s client companies.Entegra was established by Sodexo in 1999 to help businesses with food facilities to buy more efficiently. Today, Entegra is the largest food group purchasing organization in the world.
Chef Peter has been the Executive Chef at The Clubs at St. James since April 2019. He is a graduate of The French Culinary Institute in New York City where he was trained in classic French cuisine. He has 20-plus years of experience in AAA Five Star and Mobile 5 Diamond resorts as well as corporate hotels and free-standing restaurants.