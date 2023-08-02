Peter Holderied

The Clubs at St. James Executive Chef Peter Holderied competes Aug. 22 in Nashville.

 

The Clubs at St. James’ Executive Chef Peter Holderied was recently named winner of The Connect 23 Culinary Innovation Challenge, a unique competition that aims to connect and inspire Sodexo and Entegra chefs who understand the power of food.

Chef Peter’s “Taste of France” dish impressed competition judges, earning him the win and an all-expense paid trip to Nashville where he will present his dish on stage during the final round of the competition for an opportunity to win the grand prize, a trip to the Culinary Institute of America for a unique culinary experience. The final round presentation will take place at the Conference on August 22 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.