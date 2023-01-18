Southport’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March and celebration on Sunday, hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, was marked by sunny skies, somber moments of reflection and a recommitment to fulfilling Dr. King’s dream.

Dozens of people turned out for the MLK March’s return to Southport for the first time since 2020. Afterward, many settled in for a touching program at the Southport Fire Department Headquarters on Howe Street where songs, stories and a video montage paid tribute to the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on what would’ve been his 94th birthday. 