Participants had a nice, sunny day for the return of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March on Sunday after a two-year absence due to COVID. The celebration committee is planning more events for next year.
Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem issued a proclamation honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Jan. 12 Southport Board of Aldermen meeting. Hatem presented the proclamation to Rhonda Davis, Chairman of the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Southport.
Southport’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March and celebration on Sunday, hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, was marked by sunny skies, somber moments of reflection and a recommitment to fulfilling Dr. King’s dream.
Dozens of people turned out for the MLK March’s return to Southport for the first time since 2020. Afterward, many settled in for a touching program at the Southport Fire Department Headquarters on Howe Street where songs, stories and a video montage paid tribute to the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on what would’ve been his 94th birthday.
This year’s guest speaker was Acquinetta Rochelle Johnson Beatty, a 1986 graduate of South Brunswick High School and 1992 graduate of N.C. A&T State University. Beatty is President of the Wilmington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and involved with many volunteer activities.
“Whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward,” Beatty told attendees. “Make a decision to move forward. The time is always right to do the right thing.
“If you can’t fly then walk ... but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”
Sunday’s celebration was a move forward for the committee on its 29th anniversary. After COVID-19 caused the committee to cancel the event the past two years, Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee Chairman Rhonda Davis said that she wanted to offer the public something to celebrate in 2023.
“It was very, very important that we were able to get the march moving forward again this year,” Davis explained. “We haven’t done it in a few years, but the outcry from the community ... (they) wanted to know what I was going to do.”
Davis said she wanted to foremost thank her fellow committee members – and someone else very important.
“All of this transpired over the course of a week and I thank God for all of it. Everything went along just as it has in the past.”
Lenda Hankins has been a prominent figure at past marches, and was excited to once again sing in honor or Dr. King.
“We’ve been through so much, and we were thankful to come out today,” Hankins said. “To be able to get out and sing felt good. There were so many touching moments and knowing that we are rebounding and we’re moving forward is special. Because of COVID it seems like people have stepped back, so stepping out today was really wonderful. It’s time to move forward.”
A video montage created by Southport resident and local historian Donnie Joyner took the audience through the history of Dr. King’s life and his journey for equality.
“This is one of the best days in Southport,” Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said. “We’re starting the year right by honoring Dr. King in a way that people can come out and be together. We’ve missed this.”
This year’s program did not include the popular Roundtable breakfast usually held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Monday morning (Martin Luther King Jr. holiday) when the Walter Welsh Award is presented to someone who has been instrumental in improving race relations in the community, but Davis said that plans are to make next year’s event bigger than ever.
“It was really important to get back to fulfilling Dr. King’s dream,” said Stephanie Jackson, who emceed the program. “We’ve missed this the past couple of years, but we still need to emphasize what the dream means.”