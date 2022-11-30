Cookie Contest

The State Port Pilot’s annual Cookie Contest will be back at the Southport Community Building on Wednesday, December 7, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., so sign up!

The contest brings together area bakers who submit their cookies for three mystery judges to taste and determine which is the “Best Cookie,” as well as create beautiful tabletop displays that will be voted on by you – members of the community – as the “Best Display.”