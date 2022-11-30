The State Port Pilot’s annual Cookie Contest will be back at the Southport Community Building on Wednesday, December 7, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., so sign up!
The contest brings together area bakers who submit their cookies for three mystery judges to taste and determine which is the “Best Cookie,” as well as create beautiful tabletop displays that will be voted on by you – members of the community – as the “Best Display.”
Contest participants will bring at least 12 of their delicious holiday cookies (three cookies for the judges and 9 – or more – for their display) to the community building on December 7. Each baker will have three feet of table space for their display. Setup time will be split into two time periods: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. for each six-foot table, and bakers will be notified of which setup time they are assigned.
Instead of our people’s choice “Best Baker” contest among our nonprofit competitors, we have several area nonprofits who are all kind enough to bake cookies for you to take home or enjoy while you’re there!
Both Best Cookie and Best Display contests will offer first, second and third-place awards, so those who enter will have six chances to win great prizes donated by local businesses!
Entering the cookie contest is easy: just e-mail your recipe and contact information to cookies@stateportpilot.com, or drop it off at 114 East Moore Street in downtown Southport by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 3.
The Pilot welcomes everyone who loves to bake cookies (or wants to give it a try and have some fun) and decorate displays (or wants to give it a try and have some fun) to come out this year and make the community building merry and bright the afternoon of December 7 by taking part in this holiday tradition.