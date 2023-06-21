Leave it to first responders to come to the rescue.
That is what Southport Cares has done for a little over 3 1/2 years. Since its founding, the independent, nonprofit, charitable organization has been a shining light for people struggling through dark times.
Southport firefighters, police and emergency medical services personnel joined forces in January 2020 to launch Southport Cares and, with the aid of donations from the community, have provided assistance to people they find in need.
“Every first responder, no matter where you are, you join it because you want to help people,” said Tom Lott, Southport Cares President and Board of Directors Chairman. “You’re there to help, and this program has helped us stay connected, even to the people that we’ve helped along the way, and it matters.”
Making a difference
Southport Cares’ roots can be traced to Mint Hill Cares, which Lott, a longtime volunteer firefighter, helped establish when he was a member of the Mint Hill (N.C.) Fire Department.
Lott said he proposed a similar program after he moved to this area and approached Southport Police Chief Todd Coring and Fire Chief Charles Drew. They embraced the idea, he said.
The community has responded with a generosity of its own, including local churches, charities and businesses.
“It’s a giving community,” said Lott, who noted donations have been received from as far away as Colorado and New Jersey, by “people who have connections to Southport.”
Southport Cares has made a difference. Statistics attest to that. Since its inception, it has made 136 donations to individuals, families and businesses in need, totaling $50,650. That doesn’t include donations of clothing, necessities and work donated for handicap ramps and other craft-driven efforts, said Lott.
Lott said the board members pay for expenses such as insurance and website costs out of their own pockets in order “to make sure that every dollar goes to the cause.”
“We can’t give financial contributions that are going to buy them a house, but I think just the contributions of clothes and some financial donations … we give a lot of gift cards, they can pick up food and necessities and stuff like that,” he said. “I think it helps them say, ‘OK, I have some people with me.’ And I think it helps raise them up and say, ‘I can get through this.’ ”
Done discreetly
Whether it be in responding to a house fire, an auto accident or some other sort of emergency, first responders sometimes come across situations that tug at their heartstrings.
Lott spoke of the time two Southport firefighters changing a smoke detector for an elderly married couple saw that the cupboards were bare.
“There really wasn’t much food and there wasn’t much around. And the wife was on oxygen and we learned later she was on hospice care,” Lott explained, “So, the guys just went out to a grocery store, picked up a bunch of food and some flowers for the woman and we filled up their pantry. (The husband) was just in- between Social Security checks and was just running light, and we just helped them for the short time.”
Much of Southport Cares’ good work is done discreetly.
“There are times when what we give will never be known by the community,” Lott said. “We do it quietly; there’s no pictures. There’s just going and getting them groceries.
“So, we know in those cases the community may not know, but the people really know because we were probably the only people really there for them.”
The name says it all
Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew, who also serves as Southport Cares Board of Directors Vice Chairman, said the organization has been a “huge success” and a “very rewarding experience” for his firefighters.
“A lot of our donations come from within our department,” he said. “The first responders see that this is such a great thing in the community that they’re willing to give up their time, their money and their talents … it really has been a great success.”
What does that say about Southport?
“I think the name of our charitable organization says it all,” Drew said. “Southport does care. There has always, always - and I have lived in Southport all my life - there has always been a huge involvement of community, a huge involvement of help. … We have a community of people that love each other and are ready to help.”
Southport Cares has been busy in the past month, responding to a series of structure fires, medical emergencies and a hit-and-run victim’s children. So, the need remains.
Donations may be made in a couple of ways. Checks may be made out to: Southport Cares, c/o Southport Fire Department, P.O. Box 10608, Southport, N.C. 28461. Donations may also be made online at southportcares.org, where visitors are directed to a secure PayPal site.
The work the first responders do for Southport Cares is gratifying.
“I think we’re all richer for helping each other out,” Lott said. “You know, we obviously do it to help people, but make no mistake about it, it’s humbling, and we’re lucky to be in a position to help people out.”