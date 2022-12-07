This map shows the three sections that would create new trails and link together existing paths to make a walkway from Middleton Avenue two miles to the recreation center at SE 31st Street. (Map by Joey Robinson)
The Cedar Point Tideline Trail in Swansboro has some of the features that could be incorporated into a Davis Canal Trail at Oak Island. Photo by Lee Hinnant.
A panoramic view of the existing 19th Place East/SE 20th Street walkover. Photo by Lee Hinnant.
A view of the existing SE Ninth Street/Ninth Place East walkover. Photo by Lee Hinnant.
A member of a town advisory board has floated a proposal to link existing walkways with a new waterfront trail along the north side of Davis Canal. The proposed Davis Canal Nature Trail would be an easy two-mile stroll from Middleton Avenue to the Oak Island Recreation Center, located at SE 31st Street.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee member Bill Millard member calls the concept a way to leverage “the natural wonders of Oak Island.”
Members of the Environmental Advisory Committee are studying Millard’s proposal. The chairman of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Thomas Creason, suggested in an email that such a project might help improve handicap access to the existing environmental education trail around the water tower at the recreation center.
Oak Island has more than 10 miles of ocean beaches, “but there are other intriguing natural resources that help make Oak Island an exciting place to live and visit,” Millard wrote. “One of these intriguing resources is a narrow spine of land and trees that runs along the south side of the Davis Canal. This spine separates the canal from the rich wetlands of the marsh to its south. The spine and marsh are home to an incredible number of diverse species of birds, animals and plants.”
According to Millard’s proposal, a two-mile trail would include multiple existing observation points (as well as pedestrian and bicycle access to beach areas).
He proposes building the trail in three phases.
The first would be from SE 31st Street (recreation center) to SE 20th Street. This mostly would involve clearing a path and adding mulch. A short walkway to link the gazebo at 19th Place would be needed at the terminus.
The second phase would run from 16th Place East to Middleton Avenue. The town would need to work with the state Department of Transportation to create stairs to the path. He suggests two ways to accomplish this, with the easiest being a walkway to connect to the Pelican Point pier (this would require an agreement with owners of that private property).
The third phase requires construction of a raised walkway similar to the one at the Brunswick Riverwalk in Belville. It would be about 1,250 feet long, and the “most challenging and expensive phase of the project.”
Millard suggested that the project could be organized as a nonprofit group that would solicit funds from major donors. Supporters would also work closely with the town and volunteers, he stated.