Brunswick County Health Services

Brunswick County Public Health Services employees were recently honored with a resolution from the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners noting National Public Health Week for April 3-9.

 

Every day in Brunswick County, the county’s Public Health team works to protect and promote the health of all residents. Actions like going to a vaccination clinic, requesting pregnancy testing and counseling, or visiting the Health Department for low-cost treatments are a few of the many healthcare services Public Health provides to the community.

Brunswick County Health Services recently celebrated National Public Health Week (NPHW), April 3-9. Organized through the American Public Health Association (APHA), this year’s theme focused on celebrating the unique ways different cultures impact health.