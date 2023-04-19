Every day in Brunswick County, the county’s Public Health team works to protect and promote the health of all residents. Actions like going to a vaccination clinic, requesting pregnancy testing and counseling, or visiting the Health Department for low-cost treatments are a few of the many healthcare services Public Health provides to the community.
Brunswick County Health Services recently celebrated National Public Health Week (NPHW), April 3-9. Organized through the American Public Health Association (APHA), this year’s theme focused on celebrating the unique ways different cultures impact health.
“Public health can be seen across all cultures and communities in a variety of ways,” Brunswick County Health Services Director David Howard said. “Whether it’s through providing critical health services to those without easy access to healthcare, ensuring safe food and drinking water, or protecting people from communicable diseases – it impacts everyone.”
The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution recognizing this year’s National Public Health Week on April 3, 2023.
Public health is the science of protecting and improving the health of people and their communities, and focuses primarily on prevention, promotion, and education. Public health organizations were founded by physicians who saw great value in investigating causes of diseases and poor health in both their patients and communities. Today, practitioners continue in this effort by working to ensure that everyone has an opportunity for healthy living.
Brunswick County communities have access to a variety of healthcare options, including the many services and programs provided by our Public Health team. Services include communicable disease surveillance, disease control, patient services, vaccinations, women’s health services, children’s primary care, care management for children and pregnant women, nutrition and health education, food, water, and environmental disease prevention, and more.
“Public health is service to our neighbors,” Howard said. “It strengthens our resources, sustains our high quality of life, and supports our overall community success. Every person who participates in public health is choosing to make a brighter and healthier future for us all.”
Here are some ways residents can participate in National Public Health Week:
• Follow Brunswick County Health and Human Services on Facebook and Twitter to like and share our posts using #NPHW.