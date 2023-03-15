Meeting former President Jimmy Carter was a life altering experience for Bradley Kenobi.
Growing up in Morganton, North Carolina, Kenobi, who is now 27, says he always felt like an outsider. As a teenager, he didn’t engage in the activities his peers did - cafeteria gossip and going to parties on the weekends. Instead, he was spending most of his time buried in a book or looking after his two younger brothers.
“That’s the kind of kid I was,” Kenobi said. “I just wanted to read books. I felt like they were amazing, and I was always curious to investigate what I didn’t understand.”
He took an interest in reading up on former presidents, and when Kenobi came across a book about Jimmy Carter he started reading and found it to be a page-turner. What he learned about the president would end up changing Kenobi’s life in a profound way.
A church visit to meet an idol
“He didn’t seem like some big, untouchable figure,” said Kenobi. “He seemed to me like anyone I would’ve met in Morganton.”
He also greatly admired Carter’s humanitarian work.
“I watched his speeches on Youtube, and he was so humble,” recalls Kenobi. “I used to dream of becoming president, as a kid, and I could see myself being a guy like him.”
When Kenobi learned that Carter taught weekly Sunday school in Plains, Georgia, he talked his grandparents into a road trip. Vacations with his grandparents were often spent in Southport and Oak Island – fishing, eating ice cream, and taking rides on the Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry.
“Southport was ‘Mayberry,’ on the beach,” Kenobi said. The family stayed at a little house in Oak Island, and he recalls the rides on the ferry being “huge” for him as a kid.
“You felt like you were on top of the world,” said Kenobi.
When they took their first trip to Georgia, his grandparents let him plan the whole thing. It included a stop at The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta before an early Sunday morning visit to Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.
“We just had to go,” said Kenobi.
When they got to Plains, they learned there is a process that includes the Secret Service coming by attendees to check “everything and everyone, from top to bottom,” before letting them enter.
Once they were inside Maranatha Baptist Church, Kenobi suddenly found himself just a few feet from one of his idols.
“It’s one thing to watch videos but ... when you see that person in front of you ... it’s so much more real,” he said. “He was just like a regular person.”
Kenobi wasn’t expecting what would happen during that Sunday service, but it would change everything moving forward.
‘Everything changed for me’
“Oddly enough, part of his sermon that day was that it is OK to be gay,” said Kenobi. “It was such a huge moment for me because, at that point in my life, I was still in the closet.”
The only person who knew he was gay was him.
Kenobi explained that it was something that he had been struggling with, and that high school was already difficult for him.
“Having that extra burden was super difficult. It was a dark time for me,” he said. “Hearing someone like him say that to you ... I can’t describe how incredible that was for me.”
Kenobi left the service that day with a new perspective, and in the weeks that followed he shared came out to his family and friends. He was able to overcome his fear of rejection, and found comfort in all the support he received from the people he cared about the most.
“I grew up in the South ... and growing up, you just hear so many negative things left and right,” Kenobi said. “It’s hard.
“I remember when he said those things, that ‘We should love our neighbor,’ and, ‘Be a more accepting nation,’... it changed everything for me. It was probably the most important part of my life.”
Kenobi’s newfound self confidence helped carry him through his senior year of high school and afterward in to the Navy, in which Carter also served. He said that he no longer felt the need to hide anything about himself, and that his self assurance also served as an inspiration to others.
“After that, everything changed for me,” said Kenobi. “I was a happier human being and was able to spend my last year in high school as an openly gay man. I remember people warned me not to come out in the Navy, and to just keep it to myself.
He said he decided not to take any of their advice, and on the first day of bootcamp, he just let it out that he was gay.
“No one ever treated me any different in the Navy,” Kenobi said. “It was incredible.”
He also said that he gave other sailors the courage to be open about who they were.
“You have to be honest with yourself and live your life,” says Kenobi.
Carter’s humanitarian efforts
Kenobi traveled back to Maranatha Baptist Church a couple more times before he left for the Navy, and met the former president a fourth time during his military service. After leaving the Navy a couple of years ago, a confident Kenobi decided to chase another dream: Southport.
“I’ve always had a dream of retiring here,” Kenobi said. “About two years ago I thought, ‘Why am I waiting until I retire?’ Why not make that leap now?”
Kenobi successfully interviewed for a security guard position at the Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry Terminal and he often reflects back on the impact President Carter has had on his life.
“I had never heard anyone talk about being gay in such an accepting, loving and courageous way ... in a church,” said Kenobi. “For me, personally, he gave me the courage to be myself ... the courage to have the life I wanted and was so afraid to even tackle. I was fighting a solo battle, and it was dark time. If it wasn’t for Jimmy giving me that push, I don’t know if I would be here today.”
As time goes on, Kenobi hopes the public will take the time to look at the man President Carter was, particularly in his post-presidency life.
Carter served during a tumultuous time in the country’s history and ended up being a one-term president. Since leaving office more than 40 years ago, Carter’s humanitarian efforts across the globe and at home have continued to inspire people like Kenobi.
“History has not been kind to him, but I think it’s becoming kinder,” Kenobi said. “I think he was the most decent human being who has ever stepped into that (Presidential) office. Everything he has done was done with kindness and empathy for others, and you don’t see that often. He did a lot of things that he knew probably wouldn’t get him re-elected but it was the right thing to do. I think that’s important of any leader. I think it’s empowering.
“I think history will see him as a decent and good guy. People can agree that he’s a good person, and we should all be like that. History will look more favorably on him as time goes on.
“He deserves it.”
Carter, 98, served as the 39th president of the United States. He and his family decided he would begin hospice care at home on Feb. 21.