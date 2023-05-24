South Brunswick High School’s teachers of the year feature one who always wanted to be an educator and two who turned the classroom into a second career.
Staff at SBHS selected Christian Kearns as its 2022-23 Teacher of the Year, Leigh Greeno as the school’s Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Gregory Jordan as the Instructional Assistant of the Year.
Christian Kearns
Teacher of the Year Christian Kearns is about to complete her 10th year at SBHS.
“It felt really good,” Kearns said of the recognition. “I was very appreciative of those who nominated me, I really appreciate that.”
She added that it was nice to be selected as Teacher of the Year because she works amongst really good teachers. “Any one of us could’ve gotten it,” said Kearns.
Kearns knew at an early age that teaching was in her future: she spent time pretending to grade papers and teaching lesson plans as a child. These days, she continually looks for new ways to incorporate technology into the classroom.
“A lot of my family are teachers,” said Kearns. “It runs through the family. I feel like I try to do as well as I can and hold my kids accountable. I have high standards for them.”
Kearns teaches math, and also coaches the SBHS tennis team.
“She’s a big team player and a leader in our math department,” said SBHS Principal Michael Hodges. “She’s has been just a great staff member. She’s very dedicated to her job.”
Kearns said she continues to deal with students’ learning loss associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Seniors graduating this year were freshmen when COVID-19 shuttered campuses and prematurely ended the 2019-20 school year.
“With Covid happening, we saw that kids were behind from where we expected them to be ... we just had to teach them the things that they’ve missed,” said Kearns. “I’m proud of all of our seniors. ... I have seen them try so hard to get to where they need to be and be prepared for college.”
Leigh Greeno
English teacher and 2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year Leigh Greeno came to South Brunswick High in January 2022 after leaving a career in retail management. The school system still classified Greeno as a “rookie” for the 2022-23 school year despite her having already spent a semester on campus.
Greeno said she was tired of the long hours working in retail and wanted to pursue a career with more “normal” hours. After receiving her degree from Arizona State University, Greeno found a landing spot at SBHS.
“I love teaching,” said Greeno.
She has two high school age daughters and calls South Brunswick “a phenomenal place.” Greeno fell in love with Oak Island more than a decade ago and followed her parents to the area in 2010.
Being recognized so early in her career came as a surprise to her.
“I was very appreciative,” said Greeno. “I didn’t know how to take it. I love the kids and the school is great. It’s a wonderful support system and it’s been really positive.”
Hodges feels this rookie has fit right in with her fellow staff.
“She came in as a first-year teacher and has just hit the ground running,” Hodges said. “She’s become a leader in our English department and she’s always willing to do whatever you need her to do.”
Gregory Jordan
Instructional Assistant of the Year Gregory Jordan was no stranger to SBHS or the surrounding community when he started as a teacher’s assistant last August. He had just retired from a 30-year career in law enforcement that included serving as chief of police in both Boiling Spring Lakes and Oak Island. As chief, Jordan felt it was important for his officers to mingle with the Exceptional Children (EC) students and others on campus in an effort to enhance community relations.
“I was always one of those who wanted to make sure people saw police officers as humans, and not just uniforms,” said Jordan. “You never know if one of our kids happens to decide to abscond and a police officer were to find them, I wouldn’t want them to be scared.”
When his retirement became official, Hodges said, the school system reached out and offered Jordan a job working as an assistant in the EC department.
“He used to come visit the classrooms when he was chief,” Hodges said. “He’s an outstanding guy to have in there with the kids. He was already familiar with them from visiting over the years. He has a very calm demeanor and he works very well with the kids. We really enjoy having him around.”
Jordan found out about the award from his daughter, who also works for Brunswick County Schools. He credits patience and the ability to communicate with helping him make the transition from law enforcement to education.
“It’s nice to be thought of, and it doesn’t go unnoticed,” said Jordan. “Patience is probably the biggest thing. Working with exceptional children, you talk to them like they’re adults but you speak to them in their language.”