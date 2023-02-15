The Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners approved a resolution at its Feb. 7 meeting to reestablish the Founders Day Festival as an annual event conducted by the Parks & Recreation Department.
BSL Parks & Recreation director Chris Sims wrote in a staff report that “Boiling Spring Lakes was incorporated on April 7, 1961, by Reeves Broadcasting to be developed into an affordable residential community.”
Sims explained that while she hasn’t been able to secure many details about the origin of the Founders Day event, she was able to determine that an event celebrating the 50th anniversary took place in 2011.
“At the request of Commissioner Tom Guzulaitis, the Parks & Recreation staff has developed a full schedule of events that should appeal to every member of our community and also carry the excitement to bring visitors to the area for the events,” Sims wrote.
The festival will be Saturday, April 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spring Lake Park.
Funding and sponsorships
“While the activities of the day are free for everyone attending,” Sims stated in the staff report, “the daylong event is designed as a fundraiser for the Dreammakers Youth Scholarship Fund through a required donation by all food truck vendors and arts & crafts vendors.
“It is our desire to find sponsors to cover the expenses of the program. We will enlist the assistance of city staff, the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board and even willing Board of Commissioners’ members to help in this process. With the overall cost of the event estimated to be $8,000, we are unable to internally fund more than $3,000.”
Sims explained that if no additional funds are secured through sponsors, or of there isn’t a commitment from the city to fund any remaining needs, the carnival midway and inflatable fun zone, which are the largest expenses, will be removed from the plans.
Call the Recreation Department at 910-363-0018 for more details about the following events. Anyone wishing to be a sponsor can contact Sims at 910-363-0166 or csims@cityofbsl.org.
Founders Day events
Family fun run – This is a one mile non-timed run starting at 9:30 a.m. that will encourage families to come start the day with a run or walk through the neighborhood adjacent to Spring Lake Park. All participants will get a keepsake award. This event is open to all ages and their four-legged family members.
Founders Day Flick – This is the first tournament to be contested on the renovated Cougar Country Disc Golf Course. The event is being sponsored and managed by Cape Fear Discs and Gateway Sports, and is being advertised statewide.
Inflatable fun zone – There will be a variety of inflatable options for children and adults, including a bounce house, giant slide, toddler zoo play area, obstacle course and rock wall, axe throwing, sports challenge and a bungee run.
Carnival midway – The carnival area will have eight to 10 game stations reminiscent of the old carnival midway, complete with small prizes for children. A dunking booth is also planned if the weather is warm enough.
Food truck rodeo – A variety of food trucks are being sought to participate, including coffee, sweet treats and savory meals of all types: burgers, turkey, creole and Cajun, seafood, Mexican and more. The food trucks will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Family entertainment – This will be in the Kid Zone area. Activities include a professional magician scheduled to perform two shows and also do strolling magic with attendees, the Fairytale Princesses are coming for meet-and-greet photo opportunities and story time, additional story time moments, and a fun meet-the-mascots event. Parks & Recreation has reached out to have as many mascots as possible (even the Carolina Panthers’ Sir Purr).
Kayak races – Races are planned throughout the day in Spring Lake and include slalom and distance events for juniors, adults and seniors. There will also be a pet paddling event. Awards will be presented to the winners.
Battle of the bands – This competition will take place throughout the day at the Main Stage. Local bands of all ages and types of music will be invited to send the Parks & Recreation Department a demo of their work and the top six bands will perform. The competition will be judged and the winners will receive prizes, including a slot in the town’s concert series.”
Photography contest – A judged photography contest featuring photos of Boiling Spring Lakes is planned with the winner invited to offer a printed version of the work for display inside City Hall. A public viewing will be held during 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 1.
Arts and crafts bazaar – Parks & Rec is hoping to partner with First Baptist Church to serve as host for an arts and crafts bazaar for local artisans to rent space to display and sell their work. The bazaar will run at the parking lot of the church in tandem with the church’s Easter events.
Other activities during the week may also include a free pickleball clinic and a three-on-three basketball tournament. There are talks of adding a beer and wine garden to the event, according to the staff report.