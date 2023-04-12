From left are Jim McGibeny, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer; Teresa Mobley, Prevention Specialist, Coastal Horizons; Kaitlyn Beringer, Brunswick Wellness Coalition Intern; Dr. Leigh Lane, Executive Director, Brunswick Wellness Coalition; Todd Coring, Chief of Police, City of Southport; and Carol Lyon, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer.
Carol Lyon, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer, accepts a medication drop off.
From left are Jim McGibeny, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer; Teresa Mobley, Prevention Specialist, Coastal Horizons; Kaitlyn Beringer, Brunswick Wellness Coalition Intern; Dr. Leigh Lane, Executive Director, Brunswick Wellness Coalition; Todd Coring, Chief of Police, City of Southport; and Carol Lyon, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer.
Local households discarded 16,874 expired or unwanted narcotic pills and nearly 1,140 milliliters of narcotic liquids at Dosher Memorial Hospital’s 24th semiannual Operation Medicine Cabinet, held Thursday, April 6.
Vehicles and pedestrians stopped by the hospital’s front entrance to drop off the medications from 449 households. Medications collected were sorted and then transported from the hospital grounds for safe incineration.
“The turnout for this event illustrates our community’s commitment and our partnership with the community to dispose of their medications safely and responsibly,” said Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley. “We are grateful that our local residents make this effort.”
In addition to Dosher employees, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Brunswick Wellness Coalition, Coastal Horizons, Trillium and Southport Police were onsite to assist and to provide law enforcement.
“We are extremely appreciative of the support of our community partners in helping to make this event happen,” said Stanley.
Operation Medicine Cabinet has become a much-anticipated community event. The next collection of unwanted prescription medication will be scheduled for October 2023. Check the event calendar at Dosher.org for date and time.