Local households discarded 16,874 expired or unwanted narcotic pills and nearly 1,140 milliliters of narcotic liquids at Dosher Memorial Hospital’s 24th semiannual Operation Medicine Cabinet, held Thursday, April 6.

Vehicles and pedestrians stopped by the hospital’s front entrance to drop off the medications from 449 households. Medications collected were sorted and then transported from the hospital grounds for safe incineration.

