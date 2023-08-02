Oak Island Town Council unanimously passed a proposed set of pickleball rules at its July 11 meeting in hopes of cutting down on confusion as more players pack the courts located between town hall and Middleton Park.
With the sport continuing to grow in popularity, the number of people showing up to play also has increased which leads to sometimes crowded courts where the congestion is remedied through unspoken participation rules.
“With pickleball being so popular, we know there will be a wait,” Oak Island Recreation Director Heather O’Brien told council. “The hope is to mitigate the confusion on how to enter games and what to do when you’re out. With so many trying to use the courts, a system of who is next (to play) is needed on the courts. To create cohesiveness, a widely used and accepted system would be preferred.”
For the past six months, when courts are full players have turned to a paddle rack system to determine who gets to play next. Players hang their paddles in either blue, red, yellow or green slots, depending on how many people make up a group. Once a game is over, the four players on the court give way to the next four up on the paddle rack. Games are played once a team reaches 11 points (wins).
Residents and visitors seem to be adjusting to the rack system pretty well, O’Brien said, and it has helped to speed up the pace of play.
“The previous system of sitting on the benches to wait (wasn’t) working, with many more players than spots on the benches,” said O’Brien. “We went through some commonly used processes ... but really the only one that would not have a need for staff to be out there regulating is the paddle (rack) system. This eliminates the need for everybody to be crowded on one side of the court waiting.”
O’Brien said posting court rules and having a specific system in place will help avoid confusion, frustration and confrontation and keep people from monopolizing the courts. Oak Island used to have set times the six courts would be open for different seasons, but the new rules have established a schedule for the entire year. The courts will be available on a first come-first served basis and reserved for Oak Island residents with up to three guests from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. When courts are full, the official town rules are to use the paddle rack system where all participants rotate in and out, “affording all an equal opportunity to play.”
“We’ve seen the implementation of this and it does work,” Town Manager David Kelly said. “It seems confusing at first, but the more and more we watch, they’re picking up on it on a daily basis.”
When asked by council member Bill Craft what the town can do about someone being unruly and not wanting to leave the court, Kelly said Oak Island doesn’t have “bully on the block” policies for any of its other amenities, like the Splash Pad or softball field.
“There is no way for us to enforce that,” said Kelly. “We just hope, like with everything that we have, that people get along and go about their business and go home in a safe manner. If they have problems they can call the rec center. If they still have problems, staff would handle it at that point or they would call the police and let the police handle it.”
Council member John Bach said the goal of implementing rules is to help guide a “self-regulating” system, and if someone is determined to misbehave so close to the Oak Island Police Department, located less than 50 yards from the courts, they deserve to be arrested. Town Attorney Brian Edes recommended that the council vote on the rules to help with enforcement.
Local players have shown support of the paddle rack system, with some saying they’ve found most are pretty respectful of each other and do a good job of “policing” pace of play. Robert and Sheila Oliva said they picked up on the new system pretty quick and think it offers players options by being able to pair up players with similar skill levels.
“The different ages and skill levels get along really well,” said Sheila Oliva. “There are varying skill levels and sometimes that can be hard, but there isn’t anything you can really do about that. Whoever runs the courts down here runs it very well.”
Considering the amount of volume the courts see every day, Robert Oliva said the town does a great job of creating a safe and welcoming environment for pickleballers. He doesn’t think Oak Island needs to go as far as having someone oversee the courts, and said he would rather see the position used for a lifeguard.
“The growth of the island effects every aspect of the island, including the pickleball courts,” said Robert Oliva. “I think it’s as good as any court I’ve been on. ... There are just a lot more people coming.”
Up to 30 people were waiting to play during the Fourth of July holiday, and local pickleballer Deb Sneath said the paddle rack made a big difference in helping dictate pace of play. The paddle rack has also helped cut down on all of frustration from people who weren’t sure when their turn came up.
“It does get a little congested at times,” said Sneath. “There was a little bit of a learning curve and it’s a work in progress, but it has helped with traffic control. Most people are supportive of it and we only have to use it when all of the courts are full.”
If the courts are full, once a game is over those who just finished yell “court,” and the next ones in the queue head to the court to play.