Dosher cookout

Guests at the 2022 Dosher Community Cookout enjoyed lunch, music and fellowship with other attendees. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, June 10.

 

Dosher Memorial Hospital will hold a community cookout and groundbreaking ceremony in conjunction with its 93rd birthday celebration.

The cookout location and time are the back entrance of the hospital (where E. 9th St. meets N. Atlantic Ave.) on Saturday June 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.