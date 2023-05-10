Dosher Memorial Hospital will hold a community cookout and groundbreaking ceremony in conjunction with its 93rd birthday celebration.
The cookout location and time are the back entrance of the hospital (where E. 9th St. meets N. Atlantic Ave.) on Saturday June 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to join Dosher staff, members of the Dosher Board of Trustees, Dosher volunteers and hospital leaders for a cookout lunch, birthday treat and musical entertainment.
At 12:30 p.m., hospital leaders and trustees will greet guests and then hold a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the start of Phase 1 of the hospital’s Master Facility Plan, which will include the building of a new 8,000-square-foot Emergency Department on the corner of 9th and N. Howe streets.
Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley said, “This is an exciting time for Dosher Hospital, and the upcoming building renovations will enable us to provide a higher level of care for our patients. We look forward to celebrating our community, the birthday of the hospital, and the future of local healthcare at this event.”
There is no charge to attend. Pre-registration is not required but is appreciated. Go to www.Dosher.org/birthday, or call 910-457-3900 for more information or to RSVP.