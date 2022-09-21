Oak Island Friends of Parks Foundation

From left, Dennis Maneri, Heather O’Brien, Rebecca Squires and Steve Watkins display the new beach access wheelchair provided by the Oak Island Friends of Parks Foundation.

 

As Oak Island town officials fine-tune plans for an expansion of the recreation center, supporters have been working behind the scenes to boost equipment and amenities.

The Friends of Parks, a nonprofit foundation not directly associated with the town, recently raised money for several projects, including a new beach wheelchair, repairs to the existing fleet of beach wheelchairs, and seven pairs of virtual reality headsets for use at town facilities. The group is also having large sail-shaped umbrella shades custom-made to cool parts of the splash pad and the pirate-themed playground at Middleton Park.