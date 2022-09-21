As Oak Island town officials fine-tune plans for an expansion of the recreation center, supporters have been working behind the scenes to boost equipment and amenities.
The Friends of Parks, a nonprofit foundation not directly associated with the town, recently raised money for several projects, including a new beach wheelchair, repairs to the existing fleet of beach wheelchairs, and seven pairs of virtual reality headsets for use at town facilities. The group is also having large sail-shaped umbrella shades custom-made to cool parts of the splash pad and the pirate-themed playground at Middleton Park.
Friends of Parks chairman Dennis Maneri said the group received “an amazing response” in a call for donations. The group paid for seven Oculus headsets (four for the Ocean Education Center and three for the Nature Center) and during the off-season, they’ll be available at the community center, located on the east side of Middleton Park. Town officials agreed to pay for the software license and the foundation picked up the tab for hardware, roughly $1,200.
The Friends of Parks raised money for replacement parts for the existing inventory of six beach-access wheelchairs and also spent nearly $2,600 on new beach-worthy wheelchair.
In the near future, the foundation is looking into whether to invest in a solid concrete dance pad in front of the bandshell at Middleton Park, Maneri said.
Also on the horizon is an annual pickleball tournament, which includes a skills competition on October 21 and tournament play on October 22-23. Players will include doubles and mixed doubles. Volunteers to help run the tournament are welcome. For more information, call 910-278-5518 or visit okifriendsofparks.org.
Rec center expansion
Recreation Director Heather O’Brien recently outlined rough plans for an expansion of the recreation center. The building would occupy the area currently employed as outdoor basketball courts and be connected to the main center by a walkway.
Repairs to plumbing, restrooms and expansion of storage areas are in the works for the main center. The addition would likely have a small half-size basketball court and expanded area for exercising and weight lifting.
The town has more than $1-million budgeted for repairs and the expansion, with $75,000 expected to be spent this fiscal year to finalize plans, O’Brien said.
She said she hoped many residents and property owners would participate in the online survey about expansion of the recreation center (see separate story in this edition). Public involvement is one of the factors state and federal agencies use when deciding whether to award grants, said O’Brien.
O’Brien also stated that long-awaited repairs to the beach cabana are expected to happen in the near future.
Center survey online
Oak Island’s recreation facility use, demographics and satisfaction survey went online September 16 and will be active through September 30. The current center features three small-to-medium sized activity/meeting rooms and a kitchen. There is also a fitness area with a cardio and weight room available for paid use when the facility is open. Included on the recreation center’s campus is an outdoor basketball court, nature trail, kayak rentals and launch, and access to the Davis Canal pedestrian crosswalk.
The layout of the center’s expansion will depend in part on results for the survey.