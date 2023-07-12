The Oak Island Beach Preservation Society (OIBPS) is continuing an initiative that shows just how much can be accomplished in only five minutes.
A handful of people turned out for the nonprofit’s June 26 Flash Sweep at the 32nd Street beach access, spending a few minutes walking the beach, picking up bits of trash and giving back to the natural treasure they cherish. OIBPS started holding flash sweeps several years ago as a way to increase the community’s beach preservation efforts. Volunteers who show up are asked to walk the beach near their access points for five minutes and gather up any trash they see.
“It’s five minutes,” said OIBPS Board Member Andy Spradley. “We try to tell people that if we all go out there a few minutes a day we can keep the beach clean. You go out there and it looks clean to begin with, but then you look at everything we pick up. It makes a difference.”
Flash sweeps are typically scheduled at access points that don’t already have “volunteer parents,” who are locals who offer to clean up beach entry points near their homes. There are six such access points along the Oak Island shoreline, and OIBPS tries to hold two clean ups of them every month during the summer. The next one is scheduled for Monday, July 10, at the East 29th Street access. Flash sweeps usually revolve around low tides as it increases the area that can be cleaned up.
“Accesses without volunteer parents tend to have more garbage than ones with (them),” said Spradley. “We always see trash but it’s even more so during the season, especially after a holiday weekend.”
Volunteers who showed up to the June 26 Flash Sweep ranged from young visitors to the island to nearby neighbors who wanted to give back to the community. Oak Island resident Eileen Ramsdale was joined by her great grandson, Riley Madril, as the two collected various cigarette butts and pieces of plastic, two of the more common forms of trash picked up on the beach. Madril, 13, was visiting his great-grandmother from Colorado and enjoyed the chance to make a little difference.
“We want to keep the beach clean,” Madril said. “It’s nice to help pick up the places that are dirty so people can walk around without worrying about stepping on anything.”
Spending time with her great-grandson while doing something worthwhile proved more than enough to sell Ramsdale on the Flash Sweep.
“Anything I can do with him is special and he’s learning about the environment when he’s young, which is good,” said Ramsdale.
Jim and Sherene Miller have been enjoying the Oak Island beaches for 30 years, and the couple jumped at the chance to give back to the place they’ve loved for so long.
“This is a great thing to do,” said Jim Miller. “It’s nice to support a group like this, and you appreciate them taking the initiative to do this.”
Sherene Miller was surprised at how fast the little time they had went by.
“It’s no time at all,” Sherene Miller said. “You’re out here for five minutes, and it’s such a great idea.”
The five minutes, low tide and typical early morning start times all are done to maximize the impact of the sweeps while allowing volunteers to be able to enjoy the rest of their day, said Spradley.
“If we can protect this natural gift that we’ve been given, it’s all worth it,” he said. “Just take five minutes when you’re at the beach, grab a bag, look around and pick up after yourself. You’ll be surprised how much you end up with. Small steps create large journeys.”
OIBPS is a 501(c) nonprofit. For more information, visit beachoki.org.