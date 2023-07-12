The Oak Island Beach Preservation Society (OIBPS) is continuing an initiative that shows just how much can be accomplished in only five minutes.

A handful of people turned out for the nonprofit’s June 26 Flash Sweep at the 32nd Street beach access, spending a few minutes walking the beach, picking up bits of trash and giving back to the natural treasure they cherish. OIBPS started holding flash sweeps several years ago as a way to increase the community’s beach preservation efforts. Volunteers who show up are asked to walk the beach near their access points for five minutes and gather up any trash they see.

Tags

Recommended for you