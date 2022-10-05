Brunswick County Commissioners received a quarterly report on Sept. 19 from a local agency committed to helping people with substance abuse problems.
Brunswick County Substance Use and Addiction Commission representatives presented the latest statistics on opioid-related emergency room visits and population pockets with the highest rates of overdoses, as well as the organization’s ongoing efforts to tackle what has become a nationwide epidemic.
Father Bill Eberle, vice chair of the Brunswick County Substance Use and Addiction Commission, thanked commissioners for creating an organization that is dedicated to informing the public about the availability of evidence-based treatment plans for “this chronic disease.”
“This is a community effort creating community solutions to attack this problem,” Eberle said. “Brunswick County is on the right track. We are so blessed to have a wonderful public health department, as well as a sheriff’s office and EMTs who are out there doing work on our behalf.”
Brunswick County Commissioners passed a resolution in Sept. 2018 establishing the commission, charging it to address the substance addiction crisis and advocate to improve treatment options for afflicted individuals for the betterment of the community.
More than 107,000 people died from opioid overdoses nationwide in 2021, said Eberle, and seven North Carolinians die every day on average from the drug. The wide-ranging lethality from one pill to the next and easy access to opioids compound an already dangerous epidemic.
“One pill can kill,” Eberle said. “These drugs can be marketed on social media, so now anyone with a smart phone has a dealer.”
Eberle told commissioners that pills in the same batch can vary, and that one study showed two of out five pills confiscated for analysis contained a lethal dose.
Jennifer Lucas, Brunswick County Schools (BCS) school nurse appointee to the commission, said genetics account for 50% of a person’s likelihood of developing an addiction and 90% of people who became addicts began using drugs before the age of 18.
“Those are compelling statistics,” Lucas said. “Adolescents are very vulnerable to addiction, and delaying the onset of first use to protect young brains is so important.”
Lucas said BCS plans to participate in a campaign in the coming weeks as part of a nationwide initiative that recognizes October as Substance Abuse Month. Each week will feature a different theme with a focus on parental involvement and prevention. Lucas said parents should talk to their children early and often about drugs, support healthy activities, set expectations, practice refusal skills and lay out consequences.
According to statistics, a majority of overdoses occur in young white adults. Brunswick County reported four overdose related deaths between January and July of this year and 45 reversals (through use of life-saving medication Naloxone to reverse an overdose). Opioid overdoses statewide declined from 829 in 2021 to 801 so far in 2022. Emergency room visits for heroin and other narcotic overdoses also dropped over the past year from 634 to 595.