Jennifer Lucas

Photo by Eliot Duke

Jennifer Lucas, South Brunswick High School school nurse and a member of the Brunswick County Substance Use and Addiction Commission, speaks at the Sept. 19  Brunswick County Commissioners meeting.

 

Brunswick County Commissioners received a quarterly report on Sept. 19 from a local agency committed to helping people with substance abuse problems. 

Brunswick County Substance Use and Addiction Commission representatives presented the latest statistics on opioid-related emergency room visits and population pockets with the highest rates of overdoses, as well as the organization’s ongoing efforts to tackle what has become a nationwide epidemic.