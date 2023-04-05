A coordinated effort by St. James Plantation residents, led by St. James Tennis Association members, recently raised $21,161 for Children’s Cancer Partners to benefit local children and their families in the fight against childhood cancer.
In addition to tennis games, live and silent auctions were held at the Slammin’ & Jammin’ event that also helped raise $10,000 beyond the goal and to exceed last year’s total.
Tennis activities that took place March 23-24 included an obstacle course, play with the pros, a tennis tournament as well as “triple play” on the Founders Club tennis courts.
On Thursday night, the St. James community joined forces with their tennis partners and donated trips, vacation rentals, airplane rides, artwork of a member’s residence, catered dinners, a makeover for a lucky lady as well as numerous silent auction items. Many of the live auction items were generously bid beyond their value by St. James residents to help raise money for the important cause.
The event’s success is due to all the tennis players who played, donors of all the auction items, tennis pros who played with the tennis members, residents who bid so generously and enthusiastically during the live auction and volunteers who spent hours working to organize the event. The Tennis Association Social Committee was led by Karen Kontoulas, Laura Kogler and JoAnn Rose, who chaired each of the three major events.
On Friday night, the Tennis Association enjoyed a closing celebration in a cookout at Waterway Park made possible by Stifel.