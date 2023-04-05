A coordinated effort by St. James Plantation residents, led by St. James Tennis Association members, recently raised $21,161 for Children’s Cancer Partners to benefit local children and their families in the fight against childhood cancer.

In addition to tennis games, live and silent auctions were held at the Slammin’ & Jammin’ event that also helped raise $10,000 beyond the goal and to exceed last year’s total.

