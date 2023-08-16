Southport’s Mary Beth Hale has quite the story to tell from her first year as a volunteer with the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch (CBTW). 

Hale and her cousin from New York, Mary Anne, were walking back from the Oak Island Lighthouse along Caswell Beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 when they came up on a mother and her son in the midst of a fascinating discovery. The family had spotted a baby turtle that was trying to make its way to the ocean, and Hale’s training immediately kicked in.