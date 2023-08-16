Southport’s Mary Beth Hale has quite the story to tell from her first year as a volunteer with the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch (CBTW).
Hale and her cousin from New York, Mary Anne, were walking back from the Oak Island Lighthouse along Caswell Beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 when they came up on a mother and her son in the midst of a fascinating discovery. The family had spotted a baby turtle that was trying to make its way to the ocean, and Hale’s training immediately kicked in.
“A baby had just hatched,” Hale said. “I’m looking around, and we’re finding turtles scattered down by the water. We counted 12 and they were going in different directions.”
Hale led the small, impromptu group who had gathered to help steer the hatchlings towards the surf, knowing they needed to avoid actually touching the babies. Using their hands to create small, directional sand barriers, Hale and her assistants gently guided the hatchlings into the water.
Strangely-timed hatch
Hale’s story was just getting started.
She followed the crawl path up the beach towards the dunes and found the rest of the nest. One look at the notice posted next to the site and she knew it was no ordinary find.
“I realized it was the Kemp’s Ridley,” said Hale of the rare turtle species. “They were boiling out of the sand and they were hatching and climbing on top of each other.”
Hale immediately called for CBTW backup and then went to work clearing a path to the shoreline for the dozens of hatchlings emerging out of the sand.
“It was amazing,” Hale said. “I was very excited. I counted 57 hatchlings.”
CBTW volunteers arrived soon after and helped many of the babies make it safely to the water. The unusual morning time hatch left some of the hatchlings hesitant to crawl under the hot sun, leading to volunteers wearing gloves gathering the babies up in buckets and moving them to the wet sand.
“That’s a really strange time,” said Jamie Wright, co-coordinator with CBTW. “It wasn’t a good time for them to come out because of the heat and the sun. So many wonderful families came and helped. They helped set up the runway so the turtles had a path. They used towels and their t-shirts to shade the hatchlings as they made their way down the runway. It was a great community experience, with lots of great help.”
State wildlife guidelines requires the nonprofit to wait 72 hours before it can inventory the nest. On Sunday night, the turtle-loving community once again came together to watch CBTW volunteers go in and dig up and count the hatched shells, along with any hatchlings that were unable to make it out of the sand during the boil. The inventory discovered 82 hatched eggs and another 11 live hatchlings, who eventually made their way to the water in front of a cheering crowd of supporters.
Inventory attracts crowd
Kemp’s Ridley turtles are the rarest of sea turtles and the most endangered. Caswell Beach primarily welcomes loggerhead turtles, with Kemp’s Ridley visits to Caswell Beach few and far between making every discovery a time for celebration.
“We were really lucky this year,” said Wright.
The particular nest proved especially unique as it also hatched earlier than expected. The mother laid her eggs in June and incubation typically takes between 50 and 65 days. Nest No. 24 had only reached Day 49 of the incubation period, and caught CBTW off guard.
“We weren’t prepared for this one,” Wright said. “We were going to put the landscape edging on it that night.”
Kemp’s Ridley nests often have to be moved if they’re found in the high tide line, and that’s what happened in Caswell Beach. Moving the nest may have led to the early hatch, said Wright.
“We don’t exactly know why,” Wright said. “Maybe mothers get their nests deeper. We try to make the relocated nest the same as the mother’s, but we don’t always get it exactly right.”
Sunday’s night nest inventory attracted a crowd of all ages who were eager to see the new hatchlings take their maiden voyage to the sea. Generations of families shared in the experience and wasted little time assigning names to the hatchlings, like Timothy, Fred, Gummy, Cutie Pie, Honey Love and Oreo.
“It’s cool,” said 10-year-old and rising fifth grader Brady Braskett from Wilmington. “We were told yesterday that there might be some turtles out here. Last year, we just missed seeing some turtles. We left the day before.”
‘A bang-up year’
CBTW’s busy week didn’t stop there. On Monday morning, the nonprofit discovered a wild nest, Nest No. 90, on the east end of Caswell Beach in a badly eroded area. The ensuing inventory found 126 hatched shells, two unhatched eggs and six live hatchlings.
“It’s been a bang-up year,” Wright said. “The nests are just now starting to pop. It will be like this through the end of the month and should ease up in September.”
Volunteers located hatchlings at two other nests on Monday.