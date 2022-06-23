Family and friends of St. James resident Fred Papandrea rolled out all the stops for his 100th birthday on June 11.
The community helped Papandrea celebrate the milestone in style, with the St. James Fire Department and the Cape Fear Cruisers Car Club joining forces for a parade in his honor, complete with fire trucks, a Ferrari, and plenty of well wishes. More than a dozen classic cars and two fire trucks passed by as Papandrea waved to each driver, smiling ear to ear.
“They say the first 100 years are pretty rough,” Papandrea said, standing outside of his daughter’s home that day. “After that, everything comes easy.”
He did say that the community celebration seemed like “too much,” for his birthday.
“This is something for a rich fellow, and I grew up very poor,” he stated, adding that life changes so much.
Papandrea came to the United States from Calabria, Italy, in August 1953. He soon found work with a railroad and, eventually, a national silver company making spoons, learning English along the way. Before he moved to America, Papandrea served in the Italian Air Force during World War II.
“I didn’t fly (in the Air Force), but my job was to bring the plane by truck to be repaired,” Papandrea recalled. He also remembered how welcoming and helpful Americans were towards him once he arrived in the States. “When I came to the United States … people helped me so much.”
He has lived in St. James since 2013, when he moved there to be with his daughter, Paula Rosen, and her husband Steve.
“The only thing I don’t like are the mosquitoes,” Papandrea said of the area. “We try every (repellent) you can buy, and nothing works.”
Vicki Lauziere, a St. James resident and family friend who helped organize the centennial celebration, said the community adores Papandrea, and that the collective affection for him made the decision to “party like it’s 1922,” an easy one.
“Fred is the most wonderful man in the world,” said Lauziere. “He helps us all repair our equipment, he plants fig trees all over this community that he actually takes care of, and we love him very much.”