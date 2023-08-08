On July 26, Michelle Moses and Habitat for Humanity Brunswick County celebrated her home dedication on Oakcrest Drive, ending a 19-month long journey that at times seemed a bit overwhelming for the 35-year-old.
“If you want something bad enough, you have to keep working,” Moses said. “I’m still in shock, and I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet.”
Habitat for Humanity Brunswick County approved her application for home ownership in December 2021, setting Moses on a path filled with sleepless nights and paperwork she said she’d never heard of before. There were times she felt a bit overwhelmed.
“It’s definitely a process,” said Moses.
Moses and her cousin, Stacey Holmes, once again shared in the experience of becoming first-time homeowners. Moses attended Holmes’ July 14 home dedication, which is located less than 100 feet away. The two are now officially neighbors.
“It’s a lot to process,” Holmes said. “I was so nervous for my dedication. I said I wasn’t going to cry, but I did anyway.”
Moses said having such a close family member go through the same process at nearly the same time helped her along the way.
“Seeing her do it first, I kind of knew what to expect whenever it was my turn,” said Moses. “She gave me a lot of good advice on some stuff.”
In addition to her sweat equity at the site and working at the ReSale store, Moses had to manipulate a labyrinth of paperwork that she didn’t always understand. That is where her mentor, Melony Rice, would step in and help Moses find the answers she needed.
“I’m glad that I could help,” said Rice. “It’s been amazing to see it from start to finish and where she is now. It can be overwhelming and takes up a lot of their time. Helping her has been humbling, and it’s all been pretty incredible. All the credit goes to her hard work.”
Moses and Holmes were happy to see some of their extended family in attendance for the dedication ceremony.
“This is a very happy day,” said Darrel Moses, Michelle’s brother. “Its been a long journey and our family has been through a lot. She’s always worked hard, and she deserves it.”
The Holmes and Moses home dedications continue what has been a record-breaking year for Habitat for Humanity Brunswick County. The nonprofit will build eight homes in 2023 after building a record six homes last year, and Executive Director Carlo Montagano said more is still to come going forward.
“In two years, we’re set to build 10 homes,” Montagano said. “We’re really trying to make a difference in Brunswick County. The community needs affordable housing, and we’re trying to step up and help as best we can.”
What made Moses’s journey special was her attitude, as she always faced adversity with a smile on her face, Montagano said.
“Michelle is very soft-spoken and she never complained,” said Montagano. “The truth of the matter is that she struggled just like every other partner family struggles with the stress and the anxiety. She put in the hard work, and this can be a scary endeavor. Many of our partner families are first-generation homeowners so while we’re very excited, we understand that this is a very big deal for Michelle.”
The nonprofit plans to hold a grand opening in Leland this fall for its first-ever subdivision that will feature 10 new homes.
Trinity United Methodist Church’s Care Team gifted Moses LED light bulbs for her home, and the Oak Island Beach Quilters provided a handmade quilt. The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Brunswick Town Chapter presented Moses with an American flag and Southport Presbyterian Church gave her a welcoming gift card. Habitat for Humanity also provided Moses with a $1,000 gift card.
"I’m still in shock that I’m a homeowner,” Moses said.