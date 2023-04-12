The Boiling Spring Lakes community helped a quick, little piggy get all the way home thanks to a combination of modern technology and good ol’ Oscar Mayer.
Diving into bushes
After Miranda Keeler, a Winnabow resident who lives on a farm with plenty of other critters, read about a pair of piglets on social media, she decided to adopt them. On March 18, Keeler went to Bolivia and picked up the new additions, named Rose and Pearl.
“We’ve tried pigs before and it didn’t work work,” Keeler said. “But we decided to try again with a smaller breed.”
Keeler made a stop in Boiling Spring Lakes on her way home to visit her parents and switch out vehicles for a trip she had to take the next day. As she was showing off her new pets, Pearl managed to wiggle out of the kennel she was in and take off running, which set off a frantic search in Boiling Spring Lakes – and on social media.
“While I was trying to get (Rose) out, (Pearl) jumped past me, and it was on,” said Keeler. “We were all out there, chasing this little pig ... we were all over the place.
“She was super fast.”
Keeler and her family tracked the runaway pig across a golf course and through a construction site. Volunteers joined in along the way to assist in the search.
“We were running through backyards and diving into bushes,” Keeler said. “People with golf carts were helping us out and we formed something like a triangle around Nicholas Road, South Shore Drive and Palmer Drive. There was a point in time when six of us had (her) up against a fence and were trying to corner (her) in, and she ran right through our feet.”
Put the word out
As darkness fell, Keeler elected to call off the search and put the piglet’s fate in the hands of the Boiling Spring Lakes community and social media. She posted about Pearl’s escape and asked local residents to keep on eye out for a small, black piglet.
Meanwhile, Lakes resident Ann Hollingsworth heard the story from Susan Bolduc, her neighbor and Keeler’s mother. Hollingsworth, serving as a sort of piglet tracker, started putting the word out via texts and emails - including her neighbor, George Demeter.
“I’ve lived here for 37 years, and I know a lot of people,” Hollingsworth said. “I started emailing and texting my neighbors. I was keeping up with where the pig was spotted and I would text the closest neighbor.
“George doesn’t live too far from me, and I asked him to help us locate this pig.”
Demeter lives on South Shore Drive, and while he didn’t personally see the piglet that day, someone he knew had.
Within a couple of days, Demeter himself spotted the escapee.
“My neighbor two houses down, on Wednesday (March 22), said there was a pig running in his yard,” Demeter said. “On Friday (March 24), I looked out the window and saw the pig eating the bird seed around my bird feeder. I thought it was tame and I opened the back door to see if it would come to me, but it took off like a bat out of hell into the woods next door, into a vacant lot.”
‘Oscar Mayer knows how’
Demeter called BSL Animal Control and pitched the idea of trying to catch the piglet in a safe, no-harm trap. BSL Animal Control Officer Travis Duchene said loose pets aren’t uncommon in the community, but these circumstances were a little different.
“Usually, it’s dogs and cats that get loose, but this was a unique situation,” said Duchene. “There is an ordinance for pigs in the city limits but the pig, actually ... strangely enough, did not live in the city limits. It was basically being transported through town and it just got away and ended up here. If they’re domesticated they’re easy to catch, but this one hasn’t had the chance to get domesticated yet. It wasn’t letting anyone get within 20 ... 30 feet of it.”
Demeter dusted off his old trap from under the front porch and baited it with the only thing he had in the house that might work: bologna.
“I bought that trap a long time ago, and this is the first time that I used it in 10 years,” Demeter said. “Pigs eat meat so I put it in there. I figured Oscar Mayer knows how to do it.”
Demeter’s hunch immediately paid off. Within 30 minutes, he heard the trap close and went outside to find a little black piglet laying down unharmed.
Interesting story to tell
“When I got close she started squealing,” said Demeter. “They’re fast little critters. She was going 100 miles per hour. No one could catch her. The only way to catch her was in a live trap because she was real quick.”
Demeter immediately contacted Hollingsworth and BSL animal control to notify them of his catch. By the end of the day, Keeler had reunited with Pearl, ending a week-long saga that managed to close on a high note.
“It was really cool to see neighbors step up and help their fellow neighbor to get this problem taken care of,” Duchene said. “It was interesting for sure.”
Pearl is still a little wild, Keeler said, but she’s eating well and growing like a weed.
“I have them in an enclosed area where I can go sit with them,” Keeler said. “They’re not used to humans yet, but I want them to be.”
After a week on the run, Keeler wondered if she ever would see Pearl again.
“I had (Pearl) maybe 30 minutes before she got loose,” said Keeler. “I had her sister and felt terrible. I was telling (Rose) that I would find her sister and bring her back. I was starting to think that wasn’t going to happen.”
Keeler and everyone else involved now have quite the story to tell, and Rose and Pearl are
squealing with delight to be back together - and getting accustomed to their new home.