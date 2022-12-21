Plenty of folks at Oak Island have hobbies that cross their paths with others, from fishing to quilting to gardening to building furniture. Sue Todd’s hobby – her passion – is to make the Christmas season into a spectacle she shares with others.
How many others? Todd counted at least 3,500 visitors to her “North Pole” - themed outdoor Christmas display last year, and this year is looking equally as busy.
Glowing brightly at the west end of West Yacht Drive, Todd’s display has LED-illuminated walkways, pergolas and hundreds of statues, figures and inflatable displays. Each season, she builds a wonderland of lights, plus an outdoor theater to show films including “Frozen.” There’s a commercial-grade snow-making machine, laser displays, every manner of Christmas icon and a few offbeat players, like aliens in a spacecraft and ice-white unicorns that light the way to the back yard.
“I love Christmas and my mother was big on Christmas and birthdays,” Todd said.
The massive display consumes three standard storage units when stages. It also takes three helpers six weeks to help Todd set up the figures and lights.
Todd has been at her Oak Island home for eight years. One of the questions she answers for visitors to her holiday home is: how much more does she pay in electricity for her world of lights? Since converting to mostly LEDs, the answer is about $100 a month.
For Todd, it’s a small price to pay for the laughter and smiles of children who run through the paths and circle about, as if taken to an amusement park.
The display lasts through the New Year, and Todd’s passion keeps the Christmas spirit alive until next season.