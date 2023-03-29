Golden Pineapple recipients pictured are: Julie Eastman, Better Beach Rentals and Sales; Jessica Fuller, Cecile Kelly and Carla Clark, Margaret Rudd & Associates Inc. Realtors; Joel DeMonbreun, Oak Island Accommodations; Leesa Snyder, The River Hotel of Southport; Emma Thomas, The Adventure Kayak Company, Richard D’Anjolell and Shelia Bell, NOWCAT; Briton and Kevin Hollister, Throw Baxe Axe House and Board Game Lounge; Bonnie Jordan, Communities in Schools of Brunswick County Thrift Shops; Teresa Bookover and Rose MacDonald, Oak Island Senior Center and Gift Shop; Brina Neeley, Jessica Niedomanski, Lisa Robinson, Donna Barnes, Heather Eversole and Lori Turturici, Coastline Insurance Associates of NC; Karen Collins, Collins Insurance Agency; Will Mitchell and Angela Williams, Corning Credit Union; Lina DiCola, Cruise Planners; Tracy Green, Hand Crafted Massage; Keesha Starr, K Starr Coaching; Felicia Sexton, Legal Shield Associate; Sherrie Cass, Live Oak Med Spa; Julie Popichak and Monica Roane, Southern Realty Advantage; Kortney Nowell, Southport Beauty Bar; Ben Frazier, The State Port Pilot; Jack and Ronnie Burnish, Burnishop.com; Sharon Lightbourne and Nancy Heilhecker, Dosher Memorial Hospital Flea Market; Dennis Del Prete, Dunes Mercantile Gifts and Guitars; Rae Keane, Unburied Treasures; Meridith Muehleib, Uncorked by the Sea Wine Shop and Gallery; Julia Arnold, Coastal Painting and Improvements; JT and Kirk Mariotte, Intercoastal Roofing; Jeremy Gunn, JBG Services LLC; Albert Ott, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning; Stephanie Bolton, Patriot Roofing Company; and Tracy and Bob Brogan, Safe at Home Services.
The Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the Winter 2023 Golden Pineapple Awards. At a chamber ceremony, 41 local businesses were honored.
Golden Pineapple Awards are given quarterly to businesses nominated by their customers for providing consistent and exceptional customer service. The pineapple is the international symbol of hospitality which is the reason the chamber chose it for the award.
Winter 2023 Golden Pineapple Award winners are:
Accommodations: Better Beach Rentals and Sales, Margaret Rudd & Associates Inc. Realtors, Oak Island Accommodations and The River Hotel of Southport;
Activities and attractions: The Adventure Kayak Company, NOWCAT, Throw Baxe Axe House and Board Game Lounge;
Dining: Gourmet to Go A Catered Affair;
Non-profits: Communities in Schools of Brunswick County Thrift Shops, Hope Harbor Home’s Hope Chest Thrift Shops, Oak Island Senior Center and Gift Shop;
Professionals: Dr. Michael L. Cahn, Coastline Insurance Associates of N.C., Collins Insurance Agency, Corning Credit Union, Cruise Planners, Don Bullard Insurance, Hamilton Realty Group, Hand Crafted Massage, K Starr Coaching, Legal Shield Associate Felicia Sexton, Live Oak Med Spa, Margaret Rudd & Associates Inc. Realtors, Southern Realty Advantage, Southport Beauty Bar, Southport Jazzercise, The State Port Pilot, US Health Advisors Representative Bob Moreland;
Retail: Burnishop.com, Dosher Memorial Hospital Flea Market, Dunes Mercantile Gifts and Guitars, Unburied Treasures, Uncorked by the Sea Wine Shop and Gallery;
Services: Coastal Painting and Improvements, Cooper Electric, D. Anderson Construction, Intercoastal Roofing, JBG Services, LLC, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, Patriot Roofing Company and Safe at Home Services.
“A team effort to provide great customer service is the foundation of any business. We applaud these businesses for excelling in building a good relationship with their customers by providing excellent customer,” said Karen Sphar, Executive Vice President of the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce.
Just a few comments from the nomination forms: “was wonderful to work with,” “did a great job of staying in contact with me,” “has been an excellent resource,” “treated me with respect and kindness,” “always does an amazing job and listens to my concerns,” “beyond expectations,” and “extremely professional, very knowledgeable and friendliest people around.”
Nominations for the next quarter will be taken until April 30. If you would like to nominate a chamber member business who has provided you with exceptional customer service visit the chamber’s website at www.ChamberSmallBusinessAwards.com to complete a brief nomination form.