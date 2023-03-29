Golden Pineapples

Golden Pineapple recipients pictured are: Julie Eastman, Better Beach Rentals and Sales; Jessica Fuller, Cecile Kelly and Carla Clark, Margaret Rudd & Associates Inc. Realtors; Joel DeMonbreun, Oak Island Accommodations; Leesa Snyder, The River Hotel of Southport;  Emma Thomas, The Adventure Kayak Company, Richard D’Anjolell and Shelia Bell, NOWCAT; Briton and Kevin Hollister, Throw Baxe Axe House and Board Game Lounge; Bonnie Jordan, Communities in Schools of Brunswick County Thrift Shops; Teresa Bookover and Rose MacDonald, Oak Island Senior Center and Gift Shop; Brina Neeley, Jessica Niedomanski, Lisa Robinson, Donna Barnes, Heather Eversole and Lori Turturici, Coastline Insurance Associates of NC; Karen Collins, Collins Insurance Agency; Will Mitchell and Angela Williams, Corning Credit Union; Lina DiCola, Cruise Planners; Tracy Green, Hand Crafted Massage; Keesha Starr, K Starr Coaching; Felicia Sexton, Legal Shield Associate; Sherrie Cass, Live Oak Med Spa; Julie Popichak and Monica Roane, Southern Realty Advantage; Kortney Nowell, Southport Beauty Bar; Ben Frazier, The State Port Pilot; Jack and Ronnie Burnish, Burnishop.com; Sharon Lightbourne and Nancy Heilhecker, Dosher Memorial Hospital Flea Market; Dennis Del Prete, Dunes Mercantile Gifts and Guitars; Rae Keane, Unburied Treasures; Meridith Muehleib, Uncorked by the Sea Wine Shop and Gallery; Julia Arnold, Coastal Painting and Improvements;  JT and Kirk Mariotte, Intercoastal Roofing; Jeremy Gunn, JBG Services LLC; Albert Ott, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning; Stephanie Bolton, Patriot Roofing Company; and Tracy and Bob Brogan, Safe at Home Services.

 

The Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the Winter 2023 Golden Pineapple Awards. At a chamber ceremony, 41 local businesses were honored.

Golden Pineapple Awards are given quarterly to businesses nominated by their customers for providing consistent and exceptional customer service. The pineapple is the international symbol of hospitality which is the reason the chamber chose it for the award.

Recommended for you