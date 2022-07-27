Organizers of the marsh cleanup along Davis Canal and otherwaters will be honored August 6 with the prestigious Pelican Award, granted annually to a handful of businesses, nonprofit groups and educators who have worked to improve environmental quality of the coast.
The N.C. Coastal Federation will award the Davis Canal Marsh Cleaners, also known as the Marsh Mellows. Formed by Ed Lovett and Tierra Pointer after Hurricane Isaias hit August 3, 2020, the group started out returning lost kayaks to their owners.
Later it blossomed into a movement that usually includes about a dozen or so paddlers and a revolving cast of more than 100 volunteers returning gathering items from Davis Canal brought there by the storm that included yard ornaments, doors, town beach signs, boogie boards, yard ornaments, wooden chairs and furniture - just to name a few.
The group has collected eight tons of trash after roughly 20 outings. It’s also used social media to return priceless treasures like pictures and paintings to their rightful owners.
“We’re trying to keep it clean,” Lovett said. He and other volunteers acknowledge it would be a cumbersome and expensive job for the town to perform.
A recent outing that included sweeping under the G.V. Barbee Sr. Bridge netted 75 pounds of assorted trash, three portable potties, an abandoned jet ski, furniture and a basketball goal.
The group also assisted in making temporary repairs to the kayak launch behind the Recreation Center.
The Coastal Federation works on habitat restoration, environmental education and regulations to protect the environment. Based in Newport, North Carolina, it has field offices in Wrightsville Beach and Wanchese.
“(Pelican) Award recipients have demonstrated exemplary commitment and undertaken meaningful actions to protect and restore our coast,” the federation states on its website.