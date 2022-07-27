Marsh Mellows

Skip Cox, Ed Lovett, Anne Muldoon and Terrance Muldoon are active members of the Davis Canal Marsh Cleaners, also known as the Marsh Mellows.

 

Organizers of the marsh cleanup along Davis Canal and otherwaters will be honored August 6 with the prestigious Pelican Award, granted annually to a handful of businesses, nonprofit groups and educators who have worked to improve environmental quality of the coast.

The N.C. Coastal Federation will award the Davis Canal Marsh Cleaners, also known as the Marsh Mellows. Formed by Ed Lovett and Tierra Pointer after Hurricane Isaias hit August 3, 2020, the group started out returning lost kayaks to their owners.